Over the weekend, five Black Stars players including Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey were involved in pre-season friendlies as their clubs warmed up for the upcoming campaign.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played for Crystal Palace in their friendly win over Walsall FC, with Mohammed Kudus featuring in Ajax's victory over Anderlecht as Baba Rahman played for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

In photos posted on Twitter by the various clubs, and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the players are gearing up for the new season.

Crystal Palace teammates Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played forty-five minutes each as Wilfried Zaha netted the only goal in their 1-0 win over Walsall in front of new manager Patrick Vieira.

Baba Rahman was keenly observed by German manager Thomas Tuchel as he impressed in the pre-season thumping of Peterborough at the Cobham Training Center in London.

The Ghana left back served Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech with a sumptuous assist as Chelsea won 6-0 against the Championship club.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey and his Arsenal are still in search of a first pre-season victory after settling for a 2-2 draw against Scottish champions Rangers.

Partey was pivotal for the Gunners as English-born Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah netted one of the goals for Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Mohammed Kudus continues to flourish, helping Ajax beat compatriot Majeed Ashimeru's Anderlecht 2-0, both goals scored by Ivorian attacker Sebastien Haller.

The pre-season exercises will continue till the end of July with most of the major leagues set to begin in the first week of August.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, five Ghanaian players including Black Stars duo Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana were on target for the clubs in pre-season friendlies over the weekend.

Maxwell Woledzi, Joseph Paintsil and Abass Issah were all on the score sheet as their clubs intensify preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

The 2021/22 European football season starts late July and early August with most of the clubs already involved in pre-season action.

