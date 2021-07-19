DKB blasts Ghana Premier League over 'cheap' trophy; says it costs GHC75

The comedian says he is not impressed with the trophy

He called the trophy "cheap" and "disgusting"

Hearts of Oak were crowned champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on Staurday

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian comedian, Derek Kwabena Bonney, popularly known as DKB has insinuated that the Ghana Premier League trophy handed over to Hearts of Oak is “subpar”.

Hearts of Oak were crowned champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

In a series of tweets sighted by YEN.com.gh, DKB says the trophy is “cheap looking” and "disgusting".

DKB blasts Ghana Premier League Trophy: Says it cost GHC75. Source: Twitter/dkbghana

Source: Twitter

“How do you give such a cheap looking cup to my favourite club for winning the league? Makes me wana vomit. Disgusting!”

He also tweeted “I'm a phobia but this is a subpar cup. 75gh palace mall.”

The Phobians were confirmed winners of the league on Sunday, July 11, 2021 after their draw against Liberty Professionals.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Hearts start celebration early

YEN.com.gh reported last Friday that Accra Hearts of Oak have started their celebrations ahead of their coronation in their final league game of the season.

The phobians were handed the Ghana Premier League title on Saturday, July 17 when they faced Wafa in Sogakope.

A video posted by the club showed head coach Samuel Boadu dancing to some serious jama in the team bus on their way to Sogakope.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League on the final day despite drawing and winning their games respectively.

The Dansoman-based club have been demoted for the first time in 22 years with Cape Coast based Ebusua Dwarfs getting relegated based on the head-to-head rule.

Liberty needed a win to survive but a draw against fellow relegation threatened side King Faisal meant they fell short by a point.

Ebusua Dwarfs finished the season, same on points with King Faisal and Elmina Sharks but the two clubs had a better head-to-head advantage over the Crabs. The Scientific Soccer Lads and Ebusua Dwarfs will now join Inter Allies in the Division One League next season.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh