Ghana football rocked with match-fixing scandal on GPL final day; video drops

The match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies on match-day 35 was allegedly fixed

Relegated Inter Allies lost 7-0 to Ashantigold

Defender Hashim Musah scored two own goals as Inter Allies lost

The Ghana Premier League has been hit with a bribery scandal following alleged reports of match fixing in the game between Ashantigold and Inter Allies.

The already relegated Inter Allies were thumped 7-0 on Saturday after defender Hashim Musah scored two unscrupulous own goals.

In a video circulating on social media posted by Kessben, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the goals conceded by Inter Allies were shocking, raising questions about the game.

Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah reacted to the unfortunate incident admitting he had heard the match was being fixed at 5-1, forcing him to react by netting two own goals.

"I heard it in our hotel that there was a correct score line of 5 goals to 1 against my club inter allies. I decided to spoil that bet because I don't condone betting," he told Kumasi FM

"After the game, my technical team commended me for spoiling the bet they had staked.

"I promised my coach that if he allows me to play from the bench, I will spoil the bet and after the game, my team congratulated me."

The Ghana Football Football Association has immediately issued a strong statement, lodging a complaint to the Police.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform all its members and the public that the Association has opened investigations into the Ghana Premier League Match-day 34 game played between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Len Clay stadium at Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The GFA has resolved that:

"1. The Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors will lead the “sporting” investigations by the GFA, and

"2. The Association will further lodge a complaint on the match with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana wing of Interpol for the criminal investigation of the game," wrote the FA on their official website.

The Association will immediately require statements from the two clubs and the players and the technical team members of the two clubs.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League on the final day despite drawing and winning their games respectively.

The Dansoman-based club have been demoted for the first time in 22 years with Cape Coast based Ebusua Dwarfs getting relegated based on the head-to-head rule.

Liberty needed a win to survive but a draw against fellow relegation threatened side King Faisal meant they fell short by a point.

