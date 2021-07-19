AshantiGold and Inter Allies are embroiled in a match-fixing scandal

The Obuasi club won their match-day 34 fixture against Inter Allies 7-0

Fans have registered their displeasure on Sunday's event with the hashtag #FixGPL

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

After videos emerged from the match day 34 Ghana premier league fixture between AshantiGold and Inter Allies, fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure.

Inter Allies who were already relegated were beaten 7-0 by AshGold at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

Allegations popped up when Inter Allies defender, Hashim Musah, admitted to scoring two own goals after hearing that there was a bet placed on the match.

This is an embarrassment: Fans react to match fixing claims from AshantiGold and Inter Allies clash. Source: Twitter/@interallies @ashgold

Source: Twitter

"I heard it in our hotel that there was a correct score line of 5 goals to 1 against my club inter allies. I decided to spoil that bet because I don't condone betting," the player said.

After the revelation, fans have taken to their social media accounts to express their displeasure over the situation.

Renowned sports journalist Saddick Adams posted a video of the third goal with the comment:

“Ashgold's 3rd goal is cruel. Ghana Premier League. This is an embarrassment”

@eli___k questions

"After watching this nonsense, why will I be interested in watching Ghana Premier League?? Just watch"

@SkillionZ05 compares it to Ghana cinema hub Kumawood.

"More than Kumawood movie #FixGPL"

@Mr_Ceyram opined

"Look at the match fixing in our league. We were talking about bringing back the love some few weeks ago, now look at this. #FixGPL"

@Wrong_Medixine

"Everything about GPL is dirty and unattractive. Herh match fixing paa ni3 Face with tears of joy #FixGPL"

@MrAkonto wanted AshantiGold relegated

"Ashanti Gold should be relegated from the GPL by the GFA and the club's sponsor which is betway should also be banned from sponsoring any team and remove the option on betting on Ghana Premier League from their site. #FixGPL #fixedmatches"

@bright_aweh who is clearly not a Phobian had this to say

“Hearts of Oak should return the trophy to GFA for us to replay the league matches. Its now clear the league wasn't won genuinely.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that former Black Star midfielder, Michael Essien, has sent his well wishes to Kamaldeen Sulemana after the latter sealed his move to French side Stade Rennais.

Sulemana completed his move to the French Ligue 1 side on Friday, July 16, 2021 after an 18-month spell in Denmark with FC Nordsjaelland.

In a post on his Instagram page spotted by YEN.com.gh, Essien congratulated Kamaldeen and wished him well.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen