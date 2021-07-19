Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson, also known as Professor Zoom Zoom, has turned a year older.

Born in 1958, Azumah, a three-time world boxing champion, turned 63 years old on Monday, July 19, 2021.

To mark his birthday, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share photos and messages to celebrate him.

Azumah Nelson has turned 63 years old Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the birthday wishes for Azumah as shared by Ghanaians on social media.

Peace FM's Dan Kwaku Yeboah said:

UTV presenter Afia Pokuaa Vim Lady said:

YEN.com.gh said:

Blogger Sweet Maame Adwo said:

TV3 said:

Who is Azumah Nelson?

Azumah Nelson is, without doubt, Ghana and one of Africa's greatest boxers of all time. He is a two-weight champion.

He first won the World Boxing Council (WBC) Featherweight title in 1984 and held it for three years before moving up in weight.

Source: Yen.com.gh