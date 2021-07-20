Austin Okocha is among Ronaldoino's favourite players to wear the No.10 shirt during his playing career for club and country

The former Brazilian midfielder who played alongside Jay Jay at Paris Saint-Germain admitted he learnt some skills from the Nigerian legend

Okocha won bronze for Nigeria at the Atlanta 96' Olympics Games and captained Nigeria to two World Cup tournaments

Austin Okocha's exceptional dribbling talent has been admired by players and fans all over the world and one of his biggest supporters is the legendary Ronaldinho according to Soccernet.

The pair were once teammates during their playing careers at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain before Okocha left to play for Bolton Wanderers after the 2002 World Cup.

And the 2002 World Player of the Year once commented on his social media handle in 2017 that Okocha and Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama were two of his biggest No.10s.

Austin Okocha dazzled his opponents and was a toast of the fans during his playing career. Photo by Matthew Lewis

"Only shirt 10 that I always admired."

Okocha became a jewel to fans with his dribbling skills similar to that of Ronaldinho and the former Barcelona star admitted he learnt a lot from the Nigerian legend during their time together in France.

Okocha's notable display for the national team

Jay Jay was first noticed at the 1994 AFCON tournament with beautiful displays against Cote d'Ivoire in the semi-final and with Zambia in the final.

During the 1994 World Cup in the United States, Okocha became the toast of the fans following his brilliant individual performance during the 2-1 loss to Italy.

He was among the Dream Team squad that won Africa's first gold medal at the Atalanta 96' Olympic games.

The ex-Frankfurt midfielder also starred at the France 98' World Cup helping Nigeria record a famous win over Spain at the group stage and entertaining the fans in the 4-1 loss to Denmark in the last 16.

Okocha captained Nigeria and was among the top scorers at the 2004 Nations Cup in Tunisia where he netted the tournament's 1,000th goal.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that three-time African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Ayew Pele is the latest former footballer to be included in the EA Sports FIFA 22 heroes.

The iconic Ghanaian footballer joins a list that includes Ivorian super star Dedier Drogba, compatriot Michael Essien and former Nigeria captain Jay Jay Okocha.

In the new squad outdoored by EA Sports and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian together with Spanish forward Fernando Morientes had the best rating of 89.

Source: Yen Ghana