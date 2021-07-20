10 amazing clothing-optional resorts in the world (with photos)

Ideally, clothing-optional resorts allow visitors to wear clothes or go naked almost everywhere, giving them the freedom to pick their degree of comfort. However, a culture of consent and respect pervades clothing-optional joints. So, how many alternatives of this nature exist?

Most people who go on nudist vacations understand that being naked is not an invitation to have sex. That is why most resorts have a relatively strict code of conduct, and visitors are required to sign an agreement upon check-in to maintain a fun, safe environment.

What are clothing optional resorts like?

The resorts are concealed and exclusive because none of the visitors would be comfortable taking photographs. The lodges are upscale and situated on lovely tropical beach fronts, with gourmet dining, world-class spas, and a genuinely rich experience.

Top 10 amazing clothing-optional resorts

If you are looking for all-inclusive nudist resorts, the following locations should be on your list because they provide the most fantastic nudist resort services.

1. Desire Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya - Cancun, Mexico

Are you looking for "Cancun adults-only all-inclusive resorts clothing optional"? Then Desire Resort & Spa is your answer. The resort is a one-of-a-kind couples-only resort on Cancun's Riviera Maya, the first and only kind in Mexico.

The resort caters to nudist couples, but it may also appeal to open-minded guests seeking a unique Riviera Maya experience. Just keep in mind that sexual acts are allowed in the whirlpool area and that couples congregate after dark in the Sin Room, close to the clothing-optional nightclub.

2. The Grand Resort and Spa - Fort Lauderdale, USA

Are you looking for gay resorts in Fort Lauderdale? Which gay resorts in Fort Lauderdale are clothing optional? Well, The Grand Resort and Spa is one such establishment. The Grand Facility and Spa is the largest gay-owned and operated men's spa resort in Fort Lauderdale.

It's just steps from the beach and close to all of Fort Lauderdale's attractions and nightlife, and it has 33 well-appointed rooms and suites. A full-service day spa and hair salon are also available.

3. Hedonism II - Negril, Jamaica

Hedonism II is an all-inclusive, adults-only resort on Negril's world-famous seven-mile beach. Hedonism II is well-known for being an excellent spot to lose your inhibitions.

Hedonism II is a resort for the more daring couple or the lone traveller who wishes to socialize with other couples while still taking advantage of various facilities. On one side is a private nudist beach with x-rated displays of passion, while on the other is a beach for the modest who don't mind the tan lines.

4. Sunland Holiday Village - Nora Creina, Australia

Located in the south of Australia, this nudist resort offers many services and amenities. The resort is the only nudist resort in the country and is famed for its mile-long beachfront. In addition to the scenery, wild animals like the emus or the kangaroo roam the grounds.

The resort's clubhouse is a social meeting place where people can assemble for bonfires, golf, tennis, and shared meals. All tourists and campers are expected to go without clothing if the weather permits. If you're new to nudism, you'll have a day or two to adjust. Clothing is only optional for youngsters unless they are participating in specific activities.

5. Hidden Beach Resort - Cancun, Mexico

Hidden Beach Resort is a well-known nudist resort around an hour's drive from Cancun. The resort is an all-inclusive establishment for adults, with unlimited wine and cuisine and 24-hour room service. The suites include complimentary minibars with ocean views, and some even have swim-up pools. With a range of nudist activities, including a full and magnificent nudist beach, anything goes here.

6. The Natural Curacao - Willemstad, Curacao

If you're looking for a clothing-optional resort in the Caribbean, Natural Curacao might be the best choice. In the rustic village of St. Willibrordus, the resort offers Curacao's only nudist hotel with a clear blue Caribbean sea. As a result, guests may relax in a serene location while bonding with nature in the most environmentally friendly way possible.

The resort is surrounded by beautiful beaches such as Porto Marie, Cas Abou, and Daaibooi. Rooms provide complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and panoramic views.

7. Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort – Jamaica

Sandals Resorts offers couples an unprecedented level of luxury and service for a romantic, all-inclusive vacation. However, nudity or t*pless sunbathing is typically not provided at all Sandals Resorts. So, which Sandals Resorts have a clothing-optional beach?

Guests staying at the Sandals Royal Caribbean have access to the adjoining Sandals Royal Montego's restaurants and activities. Thus, you may hop between the two resorts and take advantage of the finest of both worlds. The private island includes two beaches, one for relaxing and participating in vigorous water sports.

8. Grand Lido Negril Au Naturel All-Suite-Resort - Negril, Jamaica

The all-inclusive Grand Lido Negril Au Naturel All-Suite-Resort is an upscale clothing-optional resort. The property has 26 rooms, of which six are swim-out suites that are elegant and bright. The rooms all have ocean-view terraces, jetted tubs and separate two-person showers. Among the amenities are butler service and complimentary minibars.

The main dual-level infinity pool has ocean vistas, a swim-up bar, and an adjacent hot tub. In addition, there is a Jamaican eatery and ocean-view restaurant that serves tasty French fare. However, guests will need to go to the Royalton for any other dining, a proper beach, spa treatments, and fitness centre.

9. Hideaway at Royalton Negril - Negril, Jamaica

Typically, the Royalton resorts are family-friendly hotels where kids are allowed. But the resort ventured into the adult only themed set-up to cater for couples who want to have fun and explore. In addition, these optional clothing hotels offer the option for patrons to let go and explore their wild sides nude.

So, what Royalton resorts are clothing optional? Hideaway at Royalton Negril Resort & Spa is one such resort. It is set alongside a mesmerizing clear water beach hideaway in Negril.

10. Cypress Cove Nudist Resort - Kissimmee, Florida

If you are looking for clothing-optional resorts in the USA, then Cypress Cove Nudist should be an option. The Cypress Cove Nudist Resort is an 84-room facility that caters to families who live a nudist lifestyle. Guests can choose to stay in hotel rooms and villas or camp on the grounds in tents or RVs.

Which state has the most clothing-optional sw*ngers resorts?

The state of California in America has the most clothing-optional resorts. The state boasts of more than 37 nude resorts.

What do you wear to a clothing-optional resort?

For sanitary concerns, most clothing-optional and nude resorts advise visitors to wear clothes in restaurants, so carry some clothes. Moreso, there are other places where you must wear clothing, and you may not feel comfortable walking naked in clothing-optional regions.

Clothing-optional resorts are available to cater for couples and adults who want to explore their sexuality. Being naked in public is not for everyone, but the brave and confident. The culture of nudity is governed with respect, and such resorts ensure the safety and privacy of their patrons.

