World's top 10 nudist camps (with photos) in 2021 to get naked and have fun

Nudist camps are places where nudism is practised. At a nudist camp, it is up to the guest to pick what level of nudity they are comfortable with. If you are looking for a nude camp to debut your experience, then you should choose one of the best resorts in the world. They are private and upscale, and you will get to hang out with other like-minded individuals.

Contrary to popular opinions, nudist resorts are not sexually charged environments. In good resorts, any sexual behaviour in public is an automatic no. Since everyone at the resort is practising a naturist lifestyle, no one will be staring or taking photos. Therefore, it is essential to find the right camp for your needs to avoid any unpleasant experiences.

Why do people like to go to nudist camps? There are several reasons why people choose to be nudists. First, nudism offers a sense of freedom and a sense of being in whatever environment you are in. However, most of it is cultural. Since nudity is viewed as improper and sinful by most of the population, being nude in public offers a sense of freedom from these backward beliefs.

Top 10 nudist camps in the world

Where are nudist camps located? Nudist camps are located in huge numbers all around the world. It is only a matter of picking which one suits your needs and your budget. Whether you are looking for Russian nudist camps or nudist camps in Texas, a quick Google search will show you the nudist camps near you.

What are nudist camps? A nudist camp is an intentional community comprising of nudists/naturists who choose to hang out with other like-minded individuals. There is a common understanding that guests will wear no clothes in the resorts in the resorts. Are you looking for a camp where you can hang out naked? Here are the top 10 nudist camps that you should check out:

1. Cypress Cove Nude Resort & Spa – Florida USA

Cypress Cove is one of the best family nudist camps, given how family-friendly it is. It is located on a vast area of land, nearly 300 acres, which are neatly divided into remote areas and other more frequented areas. If it is your first time at nudist camps, you can stick to the remote areas until you are comfortable enough to mingle in the more public spaces.

The resort has two large pools and two jacuzzies where you can sit back and relax. There is also a gym, if you want to be a bodybuilder, a boutique, spa, bar, and a restaurant. The resort also has areas where you can participate in sporting events. It is truly a great travel destination for anyone.

2. The Natural Curacao – Willemstad, Curacao

This is the only nudist camp in Curacao and is located right along the calm waters of the Caribbean. The setting is a tranquil one and allows its guests to reconnect with nature in the buff. The elevated location also allows magnificent views of the coast and the vibrant green hills visible from the resort.

The resort is primarily geared towards eco-friendly practices as it uses solar panels and recycles water. The Natural Curacao is the ideal location if you prefer tranquillity and are a nature lover. It also allows guests to wear any cool outfit if they are not comfortable wearing their birthday suits.

3. Hidden Beach Nude Resort – Mexico

The Hidden Beach Nude Resort is one of the nudist resorts in Mexico. As implied from its name, it is a secluded place where you can shed your clothing without fear of judgement. It boasts 43 beachfront suites that are blessed with a beautiful view of the Mexican Caribbean sea. In addition, the resort is surrounded by a grove of mangrove trees which add to the sense of privacy.

The resort comes with uncompromised high-quality services, meaning that all your needs will be attended to. The restaurants offer mouth-watering cuisines, and the massages given at the spa are magnificent. So, if you are looking for a nudist camp to visit, you should check this one out.

4. Bali Au Naturel – Bali, Indonesia

Bali is one of the best places to go on vacation worldwide, which is for a good reason. It is aptly nick-named Land of the Gods due to its exquisite scenery, long stretches of eater, and the calming breeze. The Bali Au Naturel resort is a mixture of rustic accommodations and contemporary amenities that ensure an excellent experience for all its guests.

Although it is smaller compared to other resorts, the adventures available there make it a one-of-a-kind destination. The relaxing waters are perfect for snorkelling and diving.

5. Hedonism II – Negril, Jamaica

Hedonism is another aptly named resort where you can live out all of your fantasies. It is one of the best-known camps, and you can live out any of your fantasies no matter how wild they are. You will be able to unleash your naughty side and also enjoy the fantastic experience the resort offers. Hedonism is an adult-only resort that caters to any lifestyle and has X-rated parties.

The camp lies on a famous Jamaican beach and is surrounded by a stretch of white sand. Nudity is optional, and the helpful staff are there to make sure you have a splendid time. The resort also offers world-class dining with numerous sporting events that you can take part in.

What country has the most family nudist resorts? Jamaica has a good number of nudist camps. Given that two of them are some of the best in the world, the others follow closely with excellent infrastructure and good experiences.

6. Couples Tower Isle – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

The Couples Tower Isle is located in Ocho Rios in Jamaica. It has access to its own nudist island, which guarantees complete privacy and isolation. The island is a quick boat trip from the resort, meaning that you can pick where you want to spend your time. While nudity at the resort is optional, it is mandatory on the island. Therefore, you should be fully nude once you step off the boat.

While at the resort, you will also enjoy the beautiful tropical atmosphere that Jamaica is well known for. There are a million adventures for you if you choose to go there. It also boasts a spa where guests can pamper themselves. The resort boasts some of the best amenities in the world and should be on your bucket list.

7. Hawksbill – Antigua

Hawksbill is one of the best teenage nudist camps and is the only one of its kind in Antigua. While it is not as luxurious as the others on this list, it makes up for it with the promise of a remarkable escapade. It overlooks the sea and offers plenty of activities to keep you company during your stay.

8. La Jenny – Le Porge, France

The La Jenny is one of the best family nudist resorts that allows people of all ages to have a good time in the buff. Nudity is required at the pool and the beach and is optional in other areas. You can also take trips to the surrounding tourist attractions like national parks, but you will have to wear clothing like jeans for these trips.

Accommodation varies depending on the number of people you have, but all the amenities are of top-notch quality.

9. Sandy Bottoms Nude Resort – Canada

Sandy Bottoms is the place to be if you are looking for a resort in Canada. It is located in central Ontario and is home to couples interested in mingling and satisfying their pleasures with other like-minded couples. Nudity is not mandatory, and you can keep your clothes on if you choose to.

The resort offers many activities that couples can take part in to get the most out of their stay. The amenities are world-class, and the cuisine is excellent. However, you have to be a member to book a visit there. Therefore, you must book ahead of time since the slots run out fast.

10. Sunland Holiday Village – Nora Creina, Australi

This is the only nude beach in Australia, thanks to the privacy it offers its guests. The Sunland Holiday Village boasts nearly a mile of private oceanfront where guests can bask in the sun and have a great time. The grounds are filled with wildlife, and the facilities are great. In addition, it contains a clubhouse that serves as a social hub where guests can socialize with others.

All guests are required to be nude. Clothing is optional for kids. Those who are new to nudism are given a few days to adjust. The space is private and secured, making it comfortable to walk around au naturel. It is located near a shopping mall for easy access.

Nudist camps are great places to be your authentic self and hang out while naked. However, the experience at a resort generally depends on the quality of services there. Therefore, it is important that you only go for the best. The top 10 nudist camps in the world are sure to offer you this experience.

