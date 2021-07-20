Yerry Mina has played down having any rift with Lionel Messi after his former Barcelona teammate taunted him

Argentina defeated Colombia in the semi-finals of Copa Ameria via shoot-out as the Albiceleste went on to win the trophy

Mina and Messi both shared the same dressing at camp Nou for six months before the centre-back joined Everton

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Yerry Mina has stated that he holds no grudge with Lionel Messi after the Argentine seemed to have taunted him during the Copa America semi-final game against Colombia says Daily Mail and Mirror.

The Albicelste defeated Colombia on penalties after the game ended 1-1 during regulation time and went on to shoot-outs.

Yerry Mina has revealed that he bears no grudge with Lionel Messi following the Copa America incident. Photo by Chris Brunskill and MB Media

Source: UGC

What really happened

Everton star Mina lost his spot-kick and Messi appeared to have repeatedly shouted 'dance now' as his teammates celebrated the save made by Emiliano Martinez.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In Colombia's quarter-final clash with Uruguay, Mina sucked his thumb after scoring his spot-kick which is believed to have been the reason Messi was taunting the centre-back.

However, the six-foot-plus defender claims he will always respect his former Barcelona teammate during a charity event in his hometown of Guachene.

"What happened with Leo is something that can happen at any moment, this is football.

"Life goes round in circles, it always gives you a second chance, but I am calm because I know that Leo is a great person."

Mina's spell at Barcelona

The 26-year joined Barcelona from Palmeiras and failed to impress managing only five appearances for the Camp Nou outfit.

After six frustrating months, he joined Premier League side Everton on loan and his deal was made permanent at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tottenham midfielder, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stunned his wife Josephine after re-marrying her in a lavished ceremony two years after their wedding.

The event that took place in Osterbro was attended by his family and friends including fellow Premier League star Jannick Vestergaard.

SunSport reports that the 25-year-old football star and his 26-year-old partner initially got married in 2019 at a secret ceremony.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen