Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has started training at Stade Rennais

The 19-year-old joined the French club on a five-year deal

The ex-Nordsjaelland player is preparing ahead of the new French Ligue 1 season

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is leaving no stone unturned as he immediately zoomed into training after completing his move to Stade Rennais.

The 19-year-old joined the French club last Friday after signing a five-year deal from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by Sulemana on Twitter, the youngster is seen going through some intensive drills.

The highly rated teenager is expected to join the club's pre-season in Spain in the coming days as they prepare for the new Ligue 1 season.

Sulemana opted to join the French side in the summer transfer window despite interests from European giants Manchester United and Ajax.

The move is expected to give him the chance to establish himself in one of the best leagues in the world.

Stade Rennais have lined up friendlies against Getafe and Levante in Spain before they engage Torino in a final pre-season game before the Ligue 1 commences.

