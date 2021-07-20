Barcelona set for sensational swap deal involving Griezmann and Juventus star

Antoine Griezman and Paulo Dybala could be swapped to Barcelona and Juventus respectively according to reports

It is understood Barca want to get Griezmann off their books following the financial crisis that hit the club recently

Dybala on the hand, struggled with several inury problems with Juventus last season scoring five goals in 20 matches

Barcelona are weighing their options on swapping Antoine Griezmman with Juventus star Paulo Dybala this summer, Marca, Sports Mole.

The French striker has struggled to hit top form since his big summer money move from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

And La Blaugrana are looking to free up space in the financial records as the France international is among their highest-paid players.

Antoine Griezmann could be exchanged for Paulo Dybala this summer. Photo by Cristian Trujillo and Nicolo Campo

Griezmann's career with Barcelona

The 29-year-old made 51 appearances for Ronald Koeman's men last season scoring 19 goals and helped the side end their disappointing campaign with the Copa del Rey trophy.

In total, Griezmann has scored just 35 goals in 99 games for Barca compared to the 135 goals in 257 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

Dybala's campaign so far

On the other hand, Dybala also struggled with a niggling knee problem for Juventus last campaign but recovered on time to help the Bianconeri secure the final Champions League spot in Serie A.

The 27-year-old was snubbed by Argentina for their triupmhant Copa America campaign despite scoring five goals in 20 appearances for the Old Lady.

