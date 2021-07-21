Madina-based Hearts of Oak players present medals to Member of Parliament

Players of the newly crowned GPL champions presented their medals to the Madina MP

Larry Sumaila and Aziz Nurudeen met the Member of Parliament at Eid prayers in Madina

Both players played a role as Hearts ended an 11-year wait for the title

Two players of Accra Hearts of Oak, Larry Sumaila and Abdul Aziz Nurudeen have presented their Ghana Premier League medals to the MP of Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.

The duo met the Member of Parliament at the Muslim Eid prayers in Madina on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where they shared the special moment with him.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, he is seen happy with the success marked by the players who hail from his constituency.

Larry Sumaila, a defender and Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, a midfielder, all played crucial roles in Hearts of Oak's Ghana Premier League triumph in the just ended season.

Sumaila has been consistent since joining the Phobians, having provided stern competition for captain Fatawu Mohammed in the team.

At one point, Sumaila started ahead of the captain but lost his place following the arrival of coach Samuel Boadu.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen's season was largely affected by injuries, although he started the campaign very well and was key to Kosta Papic's team during the Serb's time with the club.

Both players grew up in Madina with Larry Sumaila famously known for his time with juvenile side, Top Ten in Madina Zongo while Nurudeen played for Vision FC, a club founded in Madina Estate.

The Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, encouraged the players to continue working hard and lift the constituency's flag high across the country.

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that, Accra Hearts of Oak's poster boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been rewarded with a new Toyota Veloster by his manager after helping the club win the Ghana Premier League.

The Black Satellites captain arrived for training in the new car to the delight of his teammates who cheered him after he stepped out of the Toyota Veloster.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by the club's fan Naa Bardina, the 18-year-old showed the car to his assistant coach Hamza Obeng, who took a little ride.

