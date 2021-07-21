Hearts star Ibrahim Salifu receives hero's welcome in Abofuor after GPL success

Hearts of Oak midfielder Ibrahim Salifu was given a gallant welcome by the people of Abofour

The midfield sensation returned home after helping Hearts win the league

Salifu starred as the Phobians won the league for the first time in 11-years

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Accra Hearts of Oak ace, Ibrahim Salifu was given a hero's welcome in his hometown, Abofuor after helping the club win the Ghana Premier League title.

The 21-year-old, affectionately known as Di Maria, was lifted high and paraded through the streets of Abofour with fans cheering and singing his name.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the midfielder on his Twitter page, Salifu expressed gratitude to the people of his hometown.

Hearts star Ibrahim Salifu receives heroic welcome in Abofuor after GPL success. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SalifuIbrah19

Source: Twitter

He also visited the Chief Imam of Abofuor, who prayed for the midfielder, after the Eid-Ul-Adha prayers on Tuesday.

The diminutive midfielder joined the Phobians in the second half of the Ghana Premier League and played an inspiring role as Hearts won the league for the first time in eleven years.

Salifu provided the Rainbow club the creativity that has long been missing at Hearts, and netted winners against Bechem United and Medeama.

His contribution to the team has been vital, scoring two goals and providing four assists since he joined the Phobian fold.

However, his season in general has propelled him to a player of the season contender, having played peripheral role at Eleven Wonders.

Salifu was named the Most Valuable Player in the month of May, having scooped several man of the match awards.

Ibrahim Salifu is expected in Accra after the brief holidays as Hearts of Oak prepare for the quarter finals of the MTN FA Cup against Elmina Sharks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Accra Hearts of Oak have officially been crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season despite their defeat on the final day to WAFA.

The Phobians were confirmed winners of the league last week after their draw against Liberty Professionals but were handed the trophy in a coronation ceremony at WAFA on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Premier League on Twitter, the 21 times champions were handed the trophy and their medals.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh