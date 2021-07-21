Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom has joined Israeli club, Beitar Jerusalem

The ex-Juventus attacker signed a year deal with the club

Boakye Yiadom joins Beitar Jerusalem after leaving Polish side, Gornik Zabrze

Ghana international. Richmond Boakye Yiadom, has joined Israeli topflight side, Beitar Jerusalem after leaving Polish outfit, Gornik Zabrze in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old penned a year deal with the option of a further year after agreeing to join the club.

Beitar Jerusalem confirmed the signing of the former Juventus man on their official website, and expects him to join the team in the coming days.

Former Juventus striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom joins Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem. Twitter/ @fcbeitar @juventusfc @crvenazvezdafk

Source: Twitter

"Betar "Rain" Jerusalem is pleased to announce the signing of the offensive striker Richmond Boachi (28, 1.86 cm), who signed with the team for one season with an option for another season," wrote the club on their official website.

"The striker, who has made 14 appearances for the senior team, holds an impressive resume, and has gone through very significant nodes during his career.

"He has previously played in Italy (bought by Juventus, played in Sesotho, Genoa, Latina and Atlanta) Spain (Elche), the Netherlands (Roda), Serbia (Red Star Belgrade) China (Soning) and Poland (Gornik Zabrze), with a total transfer fee Crossing the 16 million euro mark.

"The player, who is currently in Ghana, is expected to join the club in Israel and will be part of our yellow and black army, which will begin its journey as early as next Saturday in the Toto Cup game against Hapoel Jerusalem at Teddy Stadium."

Boakye Yiadom becomes the second Ghanaian to move to the Israeli club in the transfer window following the arrival of winger Ewin Gyasi.

The former Red Star Belgrade attacker is highly rated following his enormous experience of playing in Europe.

