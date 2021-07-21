We would have been dead if Legon Cities were relegated - Captain Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities captain Fatau Dauda is delighted by their relegation escape

The Black Stars goalkeeper insists he would have been haunted together with Asamoah Gyan had the club been relegated

The pair inspired Legon Cities' premier league survival

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda says he would have been haunted together with Asamoah Gyan if Legon Cities had been relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals secured Premier League survival with a comeback victory on the final day of the season after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders 3-2 in Accra.

In a post match interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, the veteran goalie was delighted with the great escape and admitted it was a difficult campaign for the club.

“I’m supposed to be the happiest player, myself and Asamoah Gyan, because of our pedigree, if Legon Cities had been relegated, we would have been dead but God did it for us by escaping relegation narrowly," said the goalkeeper.

“It was a difficult season for us, but we were able to beat Eleven Wonders and now we are not relegated.”

Gyan joined Fatau as the club's most experienced additions ahead of the start of the season, but struggled to make a mark on the pitch with the former having fitness problems.

However, their leadership off the pitch was notable as Gyan kept motivating the team to push for survival.

Legon Cities had to do it the hard way after coming back from two goals down to beat Eleven Wonders on the final day to confirm their premier league stay.

It is unclear if both players will stay at the club next season, but their roles in the team's survival has been immeasurable.

Legon Cities invested hugely in top stars from the Ghana Premier League, including the signings of Victorien Adebayor, Hans Kwoffie and Jonah Attuquaye.

