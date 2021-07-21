Asamoah Gyan wows fans as he delivers soothing live band performance in video

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has dropped lovely renditions of hits songs in a live performance

The legendary forward has shown he is good at music as he is at football

Gyan remains Ghana's all-time leading scorer

Legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan's passion for music is just incredible as the footballer continues to deliver anytime he is handed the microphone.

The 34-year-old showed great skills after delivering a beautiful rendition of Nigerian singer 2Face Idibia's 'African Queen' and Samini's 'Gyae shi'.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Legon Cities forward on his Instagram page, the former Black Stars attacker is seen singing with great joy.

The music man - Asamoah Gyan delivers soothing live band performance

Source: Twitter

Gyan is well known for music in Ghana, having featured several top stars including Coastro the Destroyer and Raggae Dancehall super star Stonebwoy.

The striker is not just good at finding the back of the net but also prolific in releasing hit songs.

His hit songs includes, Odo Pa with Castro, African Girls with Castro and Kofi Kinata and has one with Stonebwoy titled Dirty Enemies.

Gyan has a musical band he performs with as and when he wants to, having invested in his love for the art.

It is believed that the African Queen he performed was dedicated to his daughter who was celebrating her birthday a day after.

Asamoah Gyan's love for entertainment has been visible during his days in the camp of the Black Stars, as he leads the jama and expressly shows in dancing skills after scoring a goal.

His six goals at the World Cup makes him Africa's top scorer at the Mundial, but more evidently, is his dancing celebrations.

Meanwhile, at the Africa Cup of Nations, he will be remembered most at the the 2010 competition where he led a relatively young squad to the final of the tournament, only to lose to Egypt.

With his football career nearing it's twilight, perhaps it is time for him to fully embrace his other talent, which is music.

These days Asamoah Gyan plays for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC.

