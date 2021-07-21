Joshua Clottey is not hopeful Ghana can win a medal at Tokyo 2020

Ghana will be represented by 14 athletes at Tokyo 2020

Only three boxers qualified for the Olympics Games

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian boxer Joshua Clottey remains pessimistic of the country's chances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, insisting it will take some miracle for Ghana to win a medal.

Ghana's Olympic team will be represented by fourteen athletes with three of them being boxers.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Joshua Clottey disclosed that the preparations towards the global showpiece has been poor and expects Ghana to return home empty handed.

Boxer Joshua Clottey downplays Ghana's chances at Tokyo Olympics. SOURCE: Twitter/ @citisportsGHA @GhanaOlympic

Source: Twitter

“As for the medal, I am not sure, anyone who returns with a medal to Ghana, the president will have to have a meeting with that person," he told Citi Sports' The Tracker Show.

“Their preparation is very poor, even where they camp is close to their homes and so they can easily go home to make love to their women.“

The 2020 Olympics began on Wednesday with women's football taking full flight on Day One.

The Black Bombers of Ghana will start their quest for glory on July 24, 2021. The team is made up of Samed Shakul, Sulemana Tetteh and Takyi Samuel.

The country will also be represented in Swimming, Athletics, Triple Jump, Judo and Weightlifting.

Ghana has not won an Olympic medal since the 1972 games in Munich.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Olympic team of Ghana has left the country for the summer Olympics games in Tokyo three weeks to the commencement of the global event.

The team left in the late hours of Wednesday June 30, 2021 and are expected to arrive in Japan on Thursday.

A contingent made up of four athletes and some management team members left the Kotoka international airport on the night.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen