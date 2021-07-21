Samuel Owusu continues his hot streak in pre-season with a brace for Al-Fayha

Owusu scored two goals in the match against Kolubara

He scored a goal in each half of the game

Al-Fayha is on a pre-season tour in Sweden

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu, has continued his hot streak for his club Al-Fayha by scoring twice in a pre-season game on Tuesday July 20, 2021.

Owusu’s goals led Saudi club Al-Fayha to a 5-1 win over Serbian side FK Kolubara. The 25-year-old Ghanaian player cleverly slipped the ball past the goalkeeper and overrun him again for the second time in the second half.

He scored his first in the 36th minute to give Al-Fayha a three-goal lead to take into the break before scoring again 10 minutes into the second-half.

Samuel Owusu continues his hot pre-season streak with a brace for Al-Fayha in a pre-season match. Source: Twitter/samuelowusukwa

Owusu is currently on a pre-season tour with his club in Sweden ahead of the new season later in the year. He also scored in their first pre-season game in a 2-3 loss to FK Brodarac.

The very talented Ghanaian will play an influential role for Al-Fayha as they make a quick return to the Saudi Pro League - a year after being relegated.

He is the poster boy for the side and will become a key player ahead of the start of the new season.

The 25-year old has made eight appearances for the senior national team the Black Stars and will be hoping to make the cut for the next AFCON.

Watch the goals below

