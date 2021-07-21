All you need to know about the new IGP, George Akufo Dampare

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named George Akuffo Dampare as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He will be taking over from the outgoing IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh from August 1, 2021.

According to a report filed by Citinews, he has been penned down for the job, and the Presidency will soon communicate officially to Ghanaians.

1. At age 51, he is the youngest ever serving IGP to be appointed in the 8th republic and the 8th youngest since independence

Dr. Dampare joined the Ghana Police Service (GPS) as a Constable in December 1990 at age 20

In 1991, on completion of his recruit training, he was adjudged the overall Best Recruit and won all awards except the award for the ‘Best Marksman’.

In 1996, he emerged the overall Best Cadet for the 32nd Cadet Officers’ Course and won all awards

2. In 2014, at age 44, he became Commissioner of Police (COP)

He is the youngest Commissioner of Police in the 4th republic, having attained that high rank at age 44.

3. Dampare is a staunch Christian and is married with six children

4. Education Background

He say and passed the GCE Ordinary and Advanced level examinations as a private candidate in 1989 and 1992 respectively

3. At age 25, COP Akuffo Dampare became a chartered accountant

He later completed IPS, now the University of Professional Studies, UPSA

Has two Masters of Science degrees with distinction in Accounting & Finance, from London South Bank University, UK and

Business Systems Analysis & Design from City University of London, UK.

Has a Ph.D. in Finance in the revered Kings College in the UK

5. Positions Occupied

He has served in many capacities in the service having previously occupied the

Positions of Director General, Finance and Administration

Director in charge of the National Patrols Unit

Director-General ICT

Director-General Operations

Director-General research and Planning,

Commandant of Police Command and Staff College,

Accra Regional Police Commander

Director-General welfare of the Ghana Police Service

Currently the Director-General in charge of administration.

6. Academic certificates

Dr. Dampare also has a certificate in High Impact leadership from the Institute for Sustainability Leadership, University of Cambridge, UK

A certificate in Leadership and Management from the Aresty Institute of Executive Education

The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA.

7. Membership

Dr. Dampare is a member of a number of professional associations including the International Association of Chiefs of Police (ICP),

International Association of Crime Analysts (IACA)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA)

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)

8. Boards

Dr. Dampare has also served and continues to serve on several boards including the

Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) Governing Board,

Data Link University College Council

Police Central Disciplinary Board

The Pumpkins Foundation Board (a philanthropic organization for underprivileged children, including those with autism)

