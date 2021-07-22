Ghana captain Andre Ayew completes move to Qatari giants Al Sadd; photos drop

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has completed his move to Al Sadd in Qatar

Al Sadd have announced they have reached an agreement with Ayew on Thursday

Ayew moves to Asia after 14 years in Europe

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is set for a new adventure in his career after signing a mouthwatering deal with Qatari heavyweights Al Sadd in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old is expected arrived in Doha on Thursday morning to put pen to paper on a reported three year deal.

Al Sadd announced they have reached an agreement with the Ghana international in a short video posted on Twitter sighted by YEN.com.gh.

"Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian star Andre Ayew. The player will arrive in Doha in the morning to complete the routine procedures, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement," wrote the club on Twitter.

Andre Ayew left English championship side Swansea City at the end of last season after failing to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The experience forward is moving to Asia for the first time after 14 years in Europe where he played for several clubs including Olympique Marseille, Swansea, West Ham and Fenerbache.

The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner will be working with the legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez who is currently coach of the club.

Meanwhile, Ayew will be hoping to lead Ghana to the FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar next year, having already qualified for the Nations Cup in Cameroon 2022.

