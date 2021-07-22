Ghanaian sports analyst, Kofi Annor aka Gaddafi, has been reported dead

The cause of his sudden death is yet to be known but sources disclosed he passed away on Wednesday, July 21

Kofi Annor was a communicator and a sports analyst

A popular Ghanaian sports analyst, Kofi Annor, also known as Gaddafi, has reportedly passed away.

The cause of his unexpected demise is yet to be known but sources disclosed he passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

On his Facebook page, he had revealed that he studied Communications and Media Studies at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and also revealed he hails from Kwahu Oda in the Ashanti Region.

Kofi Annor: Handsome Ghanaian sports analyst reported dead; heartbreaking photos emerge. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Facebook

Heartbreaking tributes

Kofi Annor's sudden death has sent shock waves among family and friends, leaving them in utter disbelief and devastated.

Many have taken to social media to share heartbreaking photos of the deceased to mourn him.

According to Tetteh Nii Yemoh, he spoke with the deceased on his death day but had no sign he would die.

''Kofi Annor, what happened to you, bro. You didn't say anything about death to me yesterday. Why now? RIP, bro.

Jon Shelter indicated that he and Annor had planned to meet this coming Saturday.

''The memory of you will always be in our hearts. You were such a great friend. It’s sad we can’t meet on Saturday as planned. Rest well, bro.''

Kwabena Osei Pumpuni commented

''Bro, please tell me all the news. I am seeing on your timeline is just fake, please Kofi Annor. Herh bro, naaaaa so who make I tease again if Chelsea plays Manchester united???''

A close friend with the Facebook name Political Kante revealed the deceased was a staunch supporter of football clubs Manchester United and Accra Hearts of Oak.

He said:

''He was one of the first persons to look at my WhatsApp status, insult me small and ask me to send it (video) to him if it interests him. Sometimes, we will argue saa if the status is about his man united. We were on the same page with regards to our local football since we supported Accra Hearts of Oak.''

He continued:

''Never have I been demoralised in life until this day and this evening. Kofi Annor why now? I recall when Kwese TV started their fans sports programme, you were the one who always walked with me to the studios every Sunday to argue in favour of my team Chelsea whilst you made your for Man United and interact with soccer fans of other teams.

Bro why now? You buried your mum some few months ago. Death should have had mercy on a young and energetic guy like you. Until we meet again, rest with your maker, my guy!'' he said.

Source: Yen