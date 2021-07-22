Triple jumper Nadia Eke has arrived in Tokyo for the Olympic Games

Nadia Eke will be Ghana's flagbearer during the opening ceremony

The Columbia University graduate has set sights on winning a medal at the competition

Ghana's triple jumper, Nadia Eke, has arrived in Tokyo for the summer Olympic Games in Japan ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.

The 28-year-old will be hoisting the flag of Ghana high during the opening ceremony after she was named the leader of the team.

The Ghana Athletics Association confirmed the arrival of the athlete on Wednesday evening in a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Tokyo 2020: Ghana's flagbearer Nadia Eke lands in Japan ahead of Olympic Games. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AthleticsGhana @PamOfficialPage @CC_Columbia

"Ghana's flag bearer at the Tokyo Olympics Nadia Eke has landed in #Tokyo for the Games. Nadia Eke, the African Women's champion in Triple Jump was met on arrival by chef Michael Aggrey," wrote the Athletics Association on Twitter.

Eke is not just in Tokyo to be a flagbearer but the Columbia University graduate has ambitions of winning a medal in Japan.

The stunning athlete qualified to represent Ghana at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the Women's triple jump event with a jump of 14.33m in the 2019 Racers/Adidas Grand Prix in Jamaica.

Ghana's Olympic team are determined to make history by winning some medals at the Olympic Games, since the 1972 edition in Munich.

Nadia Eke is one of Ghana's surest bet due to her experience from the past and having trained in the United States for the event.

In a related sports story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Nadia Eke will be the flagbearer of Team Ghana at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the Ghana Olympic Committee, the experienced athlete will lead Ghana as they display their rich culture in Japan on Friday, July 23, 2021.

She is a true definition of beauty with brains as she graduated from Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

