Al Sadd have announced an agreement to sign Ghanaian Andre Ayew

The deal is set to be completed on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Andre Ayew is set to sign for Al Sadd after the Qatari club announced his capture on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Ayew is a free agent after leaving English side Swansea following the 2020/2021 season. Many would wonder why the 31-year-old would join the Al Sadd in his prime.

Although we can not answer that question, YEN.com.gh has put together some interesting things for you to know about the Qatari club.

Things you did not know about Al Sadd

Al Sadd was established by eleven high school students who excelled in playing football but did not want to join an established club. Al Sadd is known primarily by the nickname "Al Zaeem", which translates to "The Boss". They are the only Qatari team that has won the AFC Champions League having won the 2011 Asian Champions League and earned a spot in the 2011 FIFA Club World Cup. Al Sadd are the first West Asian club to claim the bronze medal in the FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol on penalties in the third place play-off in 2011. It is the most successful sports club in the country, and holds a national record of 57 official football championships. Their largest-ever win in a football game occurred in the Sheikh Jassim Cup in 2006, when they defeated fellow Qatari side Muaither 21–0. In 2012, Al Sadd announced the high-profile signing of former Real Madrid captain Raúl, who arrived on a free transfer from Schalke 04. In 2015, Al Sadd achieved the coup of signing another great Spanish, Barcelona's international Xavi Hernandez. In addition to football, the club has teams for handball, basketball, volleyball, table tennis and athletics.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu, has continued his hot streak for his club Al-Fayha by scoring twice in a pre-season game on Tuesday July 20, 2021.

Owusu’s goals led Saudi club Al-Fayha to a 5-1 win over Serbian side FK Kolubara. The 25-year-old Ghanaian player cleverly slipped the ball past the goalkeeper and overrun him again for the second time in the second half.

He scored his first in the 36th minute to give Al-Fayha a three-goal lead to take into the break before scoring again 10 minutes into the second-half.

