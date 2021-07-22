Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru shared food on the streets of Brussels

The midfielder known for philanthropic works spent time with people living on the streets

Ashimeru is currently on pre-season with Belgium giants Anderlecht

Ghana and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru extended his philanthropic works to the streets of Belgium after he went out to give back to the streets.

The midfielder showed love to the people living on the streets by sharing food and spending time with them in Brussels.

In a video posted on Facebook by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ashimeru speaks about what it means to be on the streets and where he comes from.

Philanthropic Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru shows love on the streets of Brussels. SOURCE: Twitter/ @MajeedAshiemru

Source: Twitter

Ashimeru is known for giving back to society through his Majeed Ashimeru Foundation. Anytime he is in the country, he makes sure he donates to the needy and has been very supportive especially in the COVID-19 period.

The skillful playmaking midfielder signed a permanent deal with Anderlecht in the summer transfer window after impressing on an initial six months loan.

Having struggled to earn a permanent position in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, Ashimeru feels at home in Belgium.

He has been integral to the team in pre-season, having played in all friendlies including the 2-0 defeat to Mohammed Kudus' Ajax in Amsterdam last weekend.

The former WAFA player is hoping for an injury-free campaign as he exerts his ball playing prowess in Belgian football.

