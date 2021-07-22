Ghana captain Andre Ayew will work with Barca legend Xavi at Al Sadd

Andre Ayew reached an agreement to join the club on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

He leaves Europe after 14 years

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew will be working with Spain's World Cup winner, Xavi Hernandez as his coach at Qatari club Al Sadd.

The 31-year-old decided to join Al Sadd after leaving English Championship side Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

Al Sadd announced they have reached an agreement with the Ghana international in a short video posted on Twitter sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Andre Ayew to work with Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez at Al Sadd. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AlSaddSC @AyewAndre

Source: Twitter

"Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian star Andre Ayew. The player will arrive in Doha in the morning to complete the routine procedures, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement," wrote the club on Twitter.

The Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is set for a new adventure in his career after agreeing a deal to join Qatari heavyweights Al Sadd.

The experienced forward is moving to Asia for the first time after 14 years in Europe where he played for several clubs including Olympique Marseille, Swansea, West Ham and Fenerbache.

Meanwhile, Ayew will be hoping to lead Ghana to the FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar next year, having already qualified for the Nations Cup in Cameroon 2022.

Source: Yen