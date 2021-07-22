Tokyo 2020: Ghana's Boxing trio progress to last 16 without throwing a punch

All three Black Bombers have progressed to the last 16 in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics

The Black Bombers will find their opponents for the last 16 after the round of 32

Ghana is two fights away from reaching the medal zone

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Black Bombers of Ghana are taking an early shower from the round of 32 after they were drawn bye, and will now progress to the last sixteen of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

All three Boxers sailed through without throwing a punch and will now await their opponents for the round of 16.

YEN.com.gh can confirm as posted by the Ghana Olympic Committee on Twitter, that Samuel Takyi, Sakul Samed and Sulemana Tetteh will take an early rest before their first fight.

Tokyo 2020: Ghana's Boxing trio progress to last 16 after drawing bye. SOURCE: Twitter/ @GhanaOlympic

Source: Twitter

"Good news For Ghana. All our three boxers drew bye and have qualified to the 1/16th of the tournament at the Olympic Games. The Bombers have two fights to the medal zone," wrote the Athletics Association.

This means the Boxing team are just two fights away from entering the medal zone, which has for long eluded the Black Bombers.

The team left for Japan on June 30, 2021 to begin early preparations ahead of today's opening ceremony.

They have been camping in Inawashiro, Fukushima for the past three weeks as the team remains poised to break the Olympic medal jinx.

Captain of the team, Sulemana Tetteh is representing Ghana in the Flyweight Division with Samuel Takyi in the Featherweight Division and Shakul Samed holding the forth in the Light Heavyweight Division.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian boxer Joshua Clottey remains pessimistic of the country's chances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, insisting it will take some miracle for Ghana to win a medal.

Ghana's Olympic team will be represented by fourteen athletes with three of them being boxers.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Joshua Clottey disclosed that the preparations towards the global showpiece has been poor and expects Ghana to return home empty handed.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News