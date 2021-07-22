Guinea have pulled out of the forthcoming Tokoyo 2020 Olympic Games due to health concerns, according to their Sports Minister

However, it is understood that the ministry do not have enough money to finance the five-man team to the Games

The West Africa nation who have never won a medal in any of the Olympics have athletes competing in wrestling, judo, swimming and athletics

Guinea will not be participating in the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to coronavirus concerns, Minister of Sports, Sanoussy Bantama Sow announced according to the Punch.

The West African nation only had five contingents into the Games including Fatoumata Yarie Camara (wrestling), Mamadou Samba Bah (judo), Fatoumata Lamarana Toure and Mamadou Tahirou Bah (swimming) and Aissata Deen Conte (athletics, women’s 100m).

Guinean athletes make appearance during a carnival during the Rio 2016 Olympics but they will not be in Tokyo 2020. Photo by Jim Watson

Source: UGC

Guinea Sports Minister's reason

The Sports Minister in a letter to the President claimed that the health of the athletes amid COVID-19 concerns.

The letter was quoted by AFP:

“Due to the resurgence of Covid-19 variants, the government, concerned with preserving the health of Guinean athletes, has decided with regret to cancel Guinea’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics.”

However, there is a contradicting report from a government source claiming that the lack of finances to sponsor the athlete to the Games is the real reason Guinea will not be participating.

The Olympics is just 24 hours away from starting and it is understood that the high cost of plane tickets and other relatable costs hindered Guinea's participation.

Guinea have never won a medal at any of the 11 Olympics they featured in and the media claims it could be the reason for their withdrawal.

Source: Yen