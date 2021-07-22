Tokyo 2020: Meet the 14 athletes representing Ghana at the Olympic Games

Ghana will be represented by 14 athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games

The West African nation will participate in boxing, swimming, sprint, weightlifting and triple jump

The Olympic Games begin on July 24, 2021

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana will be represented by fourteen athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games which begins on Friday July 24, 2021 and ends on August 8, 2021 in Japan.

The athletes will participate in six different sports, which are, boxing, swimming, judo, weightlifting, athletics and triple jump.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the 14 athletes set to make Ghana proud at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020: Know the 14 Athletes representing Ghana at the Olympic Games. SOURCE: Twitter/ @GhanaOlympic

Source: Twitter

BOXING

Ghana will be represented by three pugilist in three different weight divisions. The boxers are Sulemana Tetteh, who is captain of the team and will compete in the flyweight division, Samuel Takyi of the featherweight division and Shakul Samed of light heavyweight division.

Tokyo 2020: Know the 14 Athletes representing Ghana at the Olympic Games. SOURCE: @GhanaOlympic

Source: Twitter

SWIMMING

Ghana has two representatives in swimming. Abeiku Jackson is making a return to the Olympic Games and will participate in the 100m Butterfly event. Unilez Takyi will be involved in the women's 50m freestyle.

Tokyo 2020: Know the 14 Athletes representing Ghana at the Olympic Games, SOURCE: Twitter/ @GhanaOlympic

Source: Twitter

JUDO

Kwadjo Anani is Ghana's only Judoka in Tokyo. He will fight in the 90kg division and will be hoping to make history by winning a medal.

TRIPLE JUMP

Nadia Eke is Ghana's flagbearer at the opening ceremony on Friday. And apart from hoisting the flag of Ghana, she will be chasing for honours in the Triple Jump event. She is one of Ghana's hopes for a medal.

Tokyo 2020: Know the 14 Athletes representing Ghana at the Olympic Games. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AthleticsGhana

Source: Twitter

WEIGHT LIFTING

Christian Amoah has carved a niche for himself on the continent and is making a return to the Olympic Games after participating in 2016. He is the only weight lifter from Ghana at the competition.

ATHLETICS

A lot will be expected from this team after chalking incredible feats during the qualifiers. The team is made up of Joseph Paul Amoah, Sean Sarfo Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah, Sarfo Antwi and Joseph Manu.

Tokyo 2020: Know the 14 Athletes representing Ghana at the Olympic Games. SOURCE: Twitter/ @GhanaOlympic

Source: Twitter

All the six athletes will be involved in the 4x100m spring, with Benjamin Azamati also participating in the 100m. Jospeh Paul will run the 100m, 200m and 4X100m races.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's triple jumper, Nadia Eke, has arrived in Tokyo for the summer Olympic Games in Japan ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.

The 28-year-old will be hoisting the flag of Ghana high during the opening ceremony after she was named the leader of the team.

The Ghana Athletics Association confirmed the arrival of the athlete on Wednesday evening in a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper