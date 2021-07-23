Former Chelsea star Michael Essien has dropped a classic throwback photo of his playing days

The photo is a defensive wall that has big names including Drogba and Ballack

Essien played for the Blues between 2005 to 2009

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien, has dropped a classic photo of his playing days in a defensive wall with Ballack, Dogba, Lampard and Shevchenko.

The seriously looking wall was defending a freekick with all five players sternly watching on.

In a photo sighted on Twitter by YEN.com.gh, posted by the player-turned coach, Essien is marveled by the big names in that wall.

That Wall - Michael Essien drops legendary throwback photo of Chelsea days.

Source: Twitter

"That wall though, none is even flinching," Essien wrote with the names of the players in the wall.

All five players are regarded legends of the game, having played diverse roles at the club during their playing days.

Michael Essien these days works as an assistant coach at Danish club, FC Nordsjaelland after a successful football career.

Meanwhile, his former teammate Frank Lampard lost his job as Chelsea coach last season after a difficult start to life as manager in the top tier.

Andriy Shevchenko had a decent Euro 2020, leading his country Ukraine as a coach to the quarter finals of the tournament which was won by Italy. His team was eliminated by the three lions of England.

Didier Drogba's bid to become President of the Ivorian Football Federation has been unsuccessful in previous attempts.

Michael Essien played for Chelsea between 2005 to 2014, winning several titles including the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

The former Black Stars player enjoyed an illustrious career, which saw him play for Olympique Lyonnais, Real Madrid and AC Milan along the way.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien is the latest ex-international to congratulate Hearts of Oak for winning the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were confirmed champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after a 1-1 draw on Sunday July 11, 2021, against Liberty Professionals.

In a post on Instagram by the former Real Madrid player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 38-year-old sent a simple congratulatory message to the Accra-based giants.

