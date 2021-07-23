Special Prosecutor: 6 top highlights from Kissi Agyabeng's 5-hour long vetting

Amidu resigned from his position through a letter addressed to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo after stating several reasons.

To fill in the position left void by Martin Amidu, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng faced the Appointments Committee of parliament to answer some questions.

During his vetting, he confidently answered some questions and put up a defense to some questions that were thrown at him.

Special Prosecutor: 6 top highlights from Kissi Agyabeng 5-hour long vetting Photo credit: Citinewsroom

YEN.com.gh has compiled six top highlights from the 5-hour long vetting of Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng

1. Impossible to stop corruption

The Special Prosecutor nominee, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng revealed that it would be impossible to put a stop to corruption in Ghana.

Addressing the committee during his vetting on July 22, 2021, he said if parliament gives him the approval, he will make the practice of corruption a costly venture in order to deter people.

He added that he will instate pressure for progress by ensuring that there is a systemic review of public agencies to help reduce the corruption rate.

2. Age does not matter

When questioned if he was not too young to occupy the position of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng put up a strong defense.

According to him, per the laws of Ghana, he was old enough to be the president. He also added that he is a year older than the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

Again, he mentioned that he is age mates with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

He explained that age does not matter, but rather, his wealth of experience he is bringing on board to make the job easy is what is needed.

3. Unexplained wealth to be crimialised

The Special Prosecutor-nominee has stated that he is prepared to go after government officials who have accrued unexplained wealth.

Kissi Agyabeng said he expects all the wealth of these government officials to come from lawful sources that equally match their income level.

He said he would be looking out in respect of the sources of income for the persons involved.

4. I will not easily resign

Knowing how demanding the job can be and how many external interferences could hold him back, Agyebeng stated that he would only consider leaving the job if he is faced with challenges that were “unbearable”.

Adjebeng said his first thing to do will be to hold on for a little longer before deciding to throw in the towel if it becomes very unbearable.

5. Not involved in Agyapa deal

Kissi Agyebeng cleared the air on his perceived involvement in the controversial Agyapa deal, saying he was not involved in the transaction.

According to him, anybody trying to implicate him in the Agyapa deal was coming from uninformed positions.

He said whoever said he was a surrogate of a law firm or implicate him into the Agyapa transaction clearly does not know him because if they knew him, they wouldn’t make such allegations.

“I was not involved in the Agyapa transactions in any form or manner. I am no one’s surrogate. I am my own man,” he told the committee.

6. Unanimous approval

Kissi Agyebeng received unanimous approval from the Appointments Committee of Parliament. The committee approved of him after he answered all questions thrown at him during his 5-hour vetting.

The Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu said the committee has unanimously approved him, and has recommended him to parliament for approval

