Abraham Kotei Neequaye wins Ghana Boxing Authority Presidency race

Abraham Kotei Neequaye is the new president of the Ghana Boxing Authority

He will serve a four-year term

The new president says he wants to create an all inclusive team

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Abraham Kotei Neequaye has been elected president of the Ghana Boxing Authority after an elective congress that was held at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

He will now serve a four-year term after beating his competitor and former Vice President Henry Manly-Spain.

Neequaye who was the second Vice President of the association will replace Peter Zwennes whose reign ended after completing his full eight-year term.

Abraham Kotei Neequaye elected President of the Ghana Boxing Authority. Source: Facebook/boxinginghana

Source: Facebook

The new president who has experience in elections after contesting for the Okaikoi South Constituency seat during the 2020 General Elections under the ticket of the National Democratic Council polled 56 votes out of 100.

He told Joy Sports he wants to have an inclusive team and that he would seek the advice of his predecessors before making any decision.

To complete the executives, Rabbon Doodo will serve as 1st Vice President and boxing referee Roger Bannor will serve as 2nd Vice President.

Patrick Johnson retained his position as General Secretary and Lord Acquaye is kept as Treasurer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Samuel Takyi, a member of the Black Bombers says he is the best at his weight class and is confident in winning a medal for Ghana at the 2020 Olympics games in Tokyo.

Takyi, nicknamed The Golden Ring Warrior, believes that his workout with team trainers, Dr. Asare and Vincent Akai Nettey has put him in the best position to claim a medal for Ghana.

In an interview with Sammy Haywood Okine on the Ghana Olympic Committee’s Facebook page, Takyi said his confidence rises each day and he remains focused on the assignment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh