The CEO says the club decided to appoint Barreto to manage the egos of their players

Amponsah also said the future of the coach will be decided after the FA Cup

Kotoko placed second in the just ended Ghana Premier League

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, says the club decided to appoint Barreto because they wanted the trainer to manage the egos of the Fabulous players.

Reports in the local media space have been alleging that Barreto is set to be fired by the Kumasi Club after losing out on the league title to fierce rivals Hearts of Oak.

However, Amponsah dispelled such rumours when he disclosed on Asempa Fm that the future of the Portuguese trainer will be decided when their season ends.

“The reason why [Kotoko] hired Mariano was that at the time, most of Asante Kotoko players were getting called up to the Black Stars and we needed someone to manage the egos.”

“At the end of the season, we will access him and if he has not met our target, we will take a decision.”

The Kotoko CEO stated that the Porcupine warriors still have a contract with Barreto and are not ready to get rid of Mariano Barreto yet.

“For us, we have a contract with him and he just spent just six months with us and he is playing in the MTN FA Cup so let us hold for him at the moment.

Kotoko will play fellow Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the MTN FA Cup.

