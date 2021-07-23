Pro Evolution Soccer has renamed the game eFootball

The game is set to become free to play

It is understood all versions of the game will function the same

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Konami has officially renamed the popular Pro Evolution Soccer series eFootball and will now be a free to play game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

According to a report by IGN sighted by YEN.com.gh, this is a major move for the football series, now called eFootball globally, rather than PES in the west and Winning Eleven in Japan.

It is reported that Konami is shifting from its FOX Engine to a custom-built new engine created with Unreal 4.

Pro Evolution Soccer changes to eFootball and becomes free to play. Source: Twitter/konami

Source: Twitter

Crucially, it appears that all versions of the game, from new-gen consoles to mobile, will be functionally the same.

Seitaro Kimura, the series producer, said that eFootball is aiming to take a 'platform' approach with regular updates – there will no longer be annual paid releases of eFootball, but the platform will get free, yearly updates for new seasons.

eFootball will launch in August and it is reported Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Barcelona will be available for free to all players.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the entire Boca Juniors squad spent the night at a police station following a brawl with police officers shortly after they were knocked out of Copa Libertadores, SunSport reports.

A riot incident occurred right after the Argentine team were defeated by Brazilian side Atletico Miniero 3-1 on penalties after the Round of 16 tie had ended 0-0.

The chaos began as soon as the match ended and then Boca players were alleged to have visited the opposition dressing room to attack Atletico.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh