30 modern goth makeup ideas that just anyone can do in 2021

The goth makeup is one of the 90s' fashions that are making a huge comeback. As a result, you might notice dramatic goth makeup popping up as one of the top beauty trends. Interestingly, goth makeup looks feature gorgeous oxblood lipstick and charcoal smokey eye. Generally, this look is a different class of makeup that gives a bold, distinct, and extraordinary look.

Modern goth makeup idea. Photo: @twila.shade

What is goth makeup? Goth is a subculture that gained dominance and stardom in the United Kingdom in the early 1980s. The people who followed the goth subculture wore dark colour dresses, eyeshadow, makeup, and lipstick.

If you want to wear the gothic look, there has to be a customised makeup touch, of which goth makeup plays a significant role. The look is a dark makeup style, sometimes common among college girls and teenagers who love to wear a dark, wild, and ambiguous look.

How to do goth eye makeup

Do you want to rock goth eye makeup? Here is a detailed goth makeup tutorial ranging from simple goth makeup to more detailed ones. Let's get started.

1. Use primer and a suitable colour corrector

Primer is the basis of every mind-blowing makeup because it helps create a smooth surface for the rest of your makeup application and lasts longer. Use a colour corrector to neutralise any redness or dullness. However, this should come before you apply your foundation to help you ascertain how much foundation powder you need.

2. Apply foundation and concealer

Use a foundation that meets your skincare needs. Then, squeeze it into a makeup blender and gently blend the colour onto your face. Also, brighten up your under-eye area to get the perfect goth makeup.

3. Apply a monotone lid

If you opt for a smokey eye route, use a packing eye shadow brush to blend some of the eyeshadow across your lid. Next, go up a bit above your crease to give your next colour something it can combine with. Finally, seal it up with a shimmering highlight around the inner corner and middle of your eye and below the tail of your brow.

4. Define your look with black eyeliner

How do you make up like a goth without a thick black eyeliner? So, border your upper lash line. However, if you want to take the eyeliner down to your lower lash line, avoid drawing the inner corner of your eye.

5. Add mascara and perfect your brows

Goth makeup brands know mascara is a definer of goth makeup. It will help to darken the eyes area and give you a more vampy look. So, prep your lashes with a primer and apply mascara to get a chic look.

Draw defining and natural-looking brows, and fill in your arches with a brow gel. Then, make them bold by highlighting them with a highlighter.

6. Apply a liquid lipstick

Yes, apply dark liquid lipstick like maroon, dark purple, or dark red colour. Then, fill your lips with the goth lipsticks to get in motion.

30 inspirational goth makeup ideas

There are different goth makeup, including bubble, romantic, and hippie goth. Nevertheless, each look offers a new and chic appearance. So, do you want to get in the groove and go all gothic? Here are 30 modern ideas for your use.

1. Dramatic eyes

Dramatic eyes. Photo: @itsxolovelace

Winged eyeliner is a fashion trend that never goes out of vogue but to go gothic, you need to dig deep with the costume. With this look, your eyes will be dramatic, and the entire focus will be on you. First, apply foundation to create a base, then line your eye with a liquid or gel eyeliner. Start with the upper lash line. You could even add a little silver glitter into the centre of your eyelids.

2. Killer lip

Killer lip. Photo: @tayodamnshoes

What makeup do goths use? The aesthetic has a lot to do with sensual lips than just black lipstick. Keep the gothic culture alive with vampy shades such as rich plums, sophisticated burgundies, and bold berries to give your regular makeup look a moody makeover. Use plum lipstick with crystal clear lipgloss over the lop for extra shine.

3. The vampy look

If there was ever a look that proved dark, mysterious, and rebellious makeup could be sexy, then this vampy look is. It will turn all heads in your direction. To achieve this, apply a full coverage base with a red eyeshadow or lipstick.

Alternatively, blend a plum red eyeshadow over your lid towards your brow and below your waterline for the smokey red eyes. Then, complete the look by lining your lips with a red lip liner and fill them with red lipstick.

4. Glittering brown smokey eye

Glittering brown smokey eye. Photo: @makeupbytahnii

If you are sceptical about full black pastel goth makeup, then opt for glittering brown makeup. It will give you a dark yet pretty goth makeup aesthetic look. First, apply a full coverage base with a glittering brown eyeshadow. Finish the look by lining your lips with a brown liner and fill them with brown lipstick.

5. Back to the '90s grunge look

Back to the '90s grunge look. Photo: @makeupbysarahgt

Show me a better way to embrace the goth subculture than with a makeup look straight from the '90s? With the grungy yet elegant look with glossy, dark lips, eyes lined with black kohl, you will be goth-ready. Rock this makeup with summer's 90s fashion trends as well.

6. Black lips

Black lips. Photo: @lauranekoblack

How do you do makeup like a goth? Eyeshadow, lipstick, and eye pencil are the secret. The most prevalent lipstick, however, is the dark lip. To get this lip look, blend matte shadows and expert shading to create a solid foundation for a head-turning black lip.

7. Detailed deep teal makeup

If you love a detailed look or prefer the focus on your eyes, the deep teal goth makeup is for you. It is a blend of dark eyes made with intense pigment. Though the look is harsh and maybe too much for daytime, it is perfect at night.

8. Smokey eye

Smokey eyes are always gorgeous. Even if it's the dead of summer or during the winter, there is no doubt that a polished, expertly blended smokey eye is perfect for all occasions. Add some primer and finishing spray to ensure it stays longer during summer.

9. Fall-inspired goth makeup

Fall-inspired goth makeup. Photo: @makeup_toyz

Cool tones and fall trends inspire this look. It is created with beautiful shadows, a dark glossy lip, and a flawless foundation.

10. Natural foundation makeup

Natural foundation makeup. Photo: @paigearooney

You can achieve this look without piling on products that will weigh you down in the heat. This look is lightweight yet dramatic; what a beautiful combo.

11. Dark skin goth makeup

This makeup is simple to achieve and chic. To achieve this look, take on a plum eye, dark lip, and bold brows.

12. Metallic smokey eye

This look includes using a few key shadows, a black eyeliner pencil, and your steady fingers. The beautiful aspect is that it does not get any easier than this for a goth metallic eye look.

13. All glow makeup

Glowing skin and dark pigments are not usually the regular pairing. However, you will see glowing skin with bronze neutrals and similar glittering eye shadows on a norm. Nevertheless, this look shows that the unusual combination can be beyond pretty.

14. Simple glam makeup

Simple glam makeup. Photo: @unstoppablefashion_world

Draw a cat eyeliner up a notch using a black gel eyeliner to create curved lines above the crease and below the inner corner. It is simple enough for even the shakiest of hands.

15. Detailed gothic glam

Detailed gothic glam. Photo: @neon.amy

Are you wondering how to do pastel goth makeup? Pastel goths almost ironically mix bats and skulls and other spooky imageries with bright, cutesy colours. But, of course, it is similar to gothic glam, too, so it counts. What makes this spooky makeup look distinct is how the black contacts complement the stars' dottings and the glossy black lipstick.

16. Blazing beauty

Blazing beauty. Photo: @tchkung

This is your perfect choice of makeup if you want to look dark and rebellious without opting for the usual green colour. In addition, the blazing cut crease and ombré lip combo are worth experimenting with.

17. Dark purple magic

Dark purple magic. Photo: @alvaradorms

This glam will bring out your dark and gothic side with the help of deep purple shadows and black makeup. The tones of gold and tiny dots tie the look together perfectly.

18. Valentine romantic witch

What better way to cast a spell than through red romantic makeup? This colour palette of red eyeshadow, alongside faux freckles, will make all heads turn at you.

19. Star tears makeup

A lady's tear is expensive. So, instead of shedding water, shoot stars for tears and show the world that you are strong and fierce. To achieve this look, use pale colours on the eye, skin, and lips and draw in the stars and other details with black eyeliner.

20. Green glam

Green glam. Photo: @sofiablackthorn

Make onlookers green with envy with this look inspired by the land of Oz. Then, perfect the finishing touches with a smokey eye and black lipstick.

21. Dark delight stony glam

Dark delight stony glam. Photo: @giselle_makeup

To achieve this look, pair the deep smokey eye with rhinestones, then add a touch of red contour with a nude glossy lip. What better way to cast a magic spell than this?

22. The detailed eyes

The detailed eyes. Photo: @cierra.amaya

The emphasis of this witchy look is all in the eyes. It is made of perfectly blended two-toned metallic eye shadow, giving it a spooky look. To achieve this, carve the eyebrows and complete it with stripped lip colour to bring your look to life.

23. The fairy witch

Not all gothic makeup has to be dark and rebellious. This makeup idea is a glitter-packed makeup look that enables you to leave a sparkle everywhere you go.

24. Bat eyes makeup

With your liquid eyeliner, take your makeup to the next level with a batwing shape eye shadow. It is creepy yet beautiful and remains the perfect makeup for a gothic-themed event.

25. Two-faced goth makeup

Two-faced goth makeup. Photo: @yazmooremakeup

Do you want to make them green with envy and also wear chic makeup? This makeup idea will inspire you to outdo yourself.

26. Golden witch

Golden witch. Photo: @justpamella

Do you love dark makeup that doesn't go full-goth? This gold-laden eye is the perfect option. Paired with a glossy back lip and gemstone tears, you can't go wrong.

27. Gothic glamour makeup

Gothic glamour makeup. Photo: @laura.baumane

Make a statement with the crystal-studded cobweb number. This look is simple as you can imagine. But, with consistent practice, you will master it.

28. Whiteface goth makeup

How do you do goth white makeup? The whiteface is achieved by appearing dead or almost dead. Your face needs to be white rather than happy or perky, and this is what this makeup idea is about. No blush is needed, and opts for pale makeup.

29. Edgy eyes look

Edgy eyes look. Photo: @purpsalon

Go wild with the liquid liner and deep shadows. Separate lashes with red mascara, draw cat-eye lines or crescent lines on the outer eyes. Don't be rigid; experiment all you want.

30. All lip stains makeup

All lip stains makeup. Photo: @janvismakeupjunction

Show the world that you are a goth girl with shades of blood-red lipstick and fill your lips with a maroon liner. Lip stains are the perfect substitute for lipstick and stay for a longer time. It looks beautiful on everyone.

Wearing goth makeup will give you the attitude because you immediately become a part of many people who may have more than a rebellious streak in them. Although beyond the look, black eyes, and dark lipstick, this special makeup has morphed into a signature look and goth subculture.

