Atta Mills Foundation donates GHC20,000 to Accra Hearts of Oak after GPL win

Atta Mills foundation has made a donation to Hearts of Oak

The donation was made by the son of the late President

Hearts just won their first title n the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League

The John Evans Atta Mills Foundation has donated an amount of GhC20,000 to Accra Hearts of Oak for winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak won their first title since 2009 in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and were crowned on Saturday, 17 July at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

The donation was made by the son of the former President Sam Kofi Atta Mills on his fathers’ birthday.

The donation was received on behalf of the club by board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe who expressed his appreciation to the foundation according to Kickgh.

John Atta Mills was a former board member of the Rainbow club and a shareholder until his death.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that football club, Accra Hearts of Oak are on cloud nine after receiving an amount of GHC20,000 from the CEO of Ernest Chemist, Ernest Bediako Sampong.

This comes after the club secured the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title with a game left to play. The former Vice Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak paid a surprise visit to the team’s training camp on Wednesday, 14 July to present the gift.

According to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Bediako Sampong promised there were more surprises to come if the team can maintain the good form.

Hearts crowned champions

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hearts of Oak have officially been crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season despite defeat on the final day to WAFA.

The Phobians were confirmed winners of the league last week after their draw against Liberty Professionals but were handed the trophy in a coronation ceremony at WAFA on Saturday.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Premier League on Twitter, the 21 times champions were handed the trophy and their medals.

