Brazilian blowout: How long does it last and everything you need to know

Brazilian blowout claims to provide firmer, smoother, and shinier hair. As a result, it is a go-to hairstyle for people looking to get rid of frizz and attain a fuller and glossier looking hairstyle. But is the treatment worth it, and is it even safe?

Curly hair vs brazilian blowout. Photo: @brazilianblowout

Source: UGC

It is always a good idea to be cautious when looking to try out a new hair treatment. After all, some treatments can damage your hair, while others will cost you money with little to no benefits. So should you try out the Brazilian blowout? Here is a complete guide to the treatment, from what it entails, its pros and cons, cost, how long it lasts, and more.

What does a Brazilian blowout do to your hair?

A Brazilian blowout is a hair treatment that uses liquid keratin to create a protective layer around strands of hair. For this reason, it is sometimes referred to as a Brazilian keratin treatment.

Keratin is a protective protein found naturally in hair, nails, skin, and other organs in the body. It can also be sourced from animal wool, feathers, and horns – the primary source of keratin used in hair cosmetics.

In the Brazilian keratin treatment, the keratin is absorbed into hair cuticles, which causes the hair to appear full and glossy. The protective layer formed around the hair strands also smooths them, eliminating frizz. Keratin can also fix split ends in your hair by bonding it back together.

What about curls? Does the Brazilian keratin treatment promote or reduce them? Most Brazilian blowout before and after pictures showcase people getting straighter hair. However, this is not always the case. The treatment can be customized for curly hairstyles, giving you healthier and shinier looking curls with lesser frizz.

Brazilian blowout vs other keratin treatments

Brazilian blowout is just one type of keratin hair treatment; there are several others that you can get at a salon. Some of them include:

Soft keratin – for simple and gentle elimination of frizz.

Japzilian keratin – combines Japanese hair strengthening with the Brazilian keratin treatment.

Cezanne treatment – for repairing damaged hair strands and softening up frizz.

Keratin complex – for when you only want to get rid of frizz.

Trisolla Plus – for people with curly hair looking for a sleeker, smoother, and softer hairstyle.

All of these treatments use keratin but are performed in different ways and offer mixed results. So, what makes the Brazilian option different from the rest?

Brazilian blowout products. Photo: @brazilianblowout

Source: UGC

One of the significant differences between the Brazilian keratin treatment and other options is that it is customizable. While most treatments are offered for specific hair, the Brazilian blowout is excellent for all hair types, whether curly, straight, or wavy. The result can also be customized to give you sleek and smooth straight hair or more defined curls without the frizz.

The second significant difference is in the procedure. With most keratin treatments, a hair appointment can last up to three hours or more. With the Brazilian treatment, you can be out of the salon in one to two hours with smooth and shiny hair.

Aside from customizability and shorter procedure, the Brazilian keratin treatment has hassle-free aftercare. With most keratin treatments, you must wait for up to three days to wash off the product.

On top of that, there are strict care guidelines that you must follow to ensure the treatment is successful (no wetting, no exercising, no styling, etc.). However, with the Brazilian blowout, you can wash the product immediately after an appointment and style your hair.

How long does the Brazilian blowout last?

The Brazilian keratin treatment usually lasts between three to four months. However, several factors affect the longevity of the treatment. Therefore, it is possible to extend or shorten the life of the treatment depending on how well you care for your hair.

So, how can you increase the length of your Brazilian keratin treatment? Below are some tips that can help you maintain the benefits of the treatment for longer:

1. Reduce your hair washing frequency

The more you wash your hair, the more you strip off the keratin treatment. Minimal washing is thus recommended – about two or three times a week.

2. Use sulphate free shampoos and conditioners

Harsh chemicals in shampoos or conditioners will shorten the lifetime of the treatment and can even damage your hair. Therefore, it is a good idea to use gentle, sulphate-free products. On top of that, you can extend the treatment by occasionally wetting the hair with water and then applying conditioner (instead of washing with shampoo).

3. Protect your hair when swimming

Chlorinated water in swimming pools or saltwater in oceans is bad news for your Brazilian keratin treatment. Therefore, before taking a dip in a pool or ocean, it is a good idea to take precautions. The best way to do this is to apply a smoothing serum, thus protecting the hair from harsh chemicals.

Is a Brazilian blowout terrible for your hair?

A lady doing a Brazilian blowout hair treatment. Photo: @keratintreatmenthair

Source: UGC

The Brazilian keratin treatment can offer you several benefits. From smooth and shiny curly or straight hair to increased strength, several reasons opt for the treatment. On top of that, it is customizable regardless of the hair type, and hair appointments are short with hassle-free aftercare. But can the treatment damage your hair?

Just like with any other hair treatment, there are possible side effects when getting a Brazilian blowout. For starters, while the treatment is customizable for any hair type, it is not always full-proof and might not work. A good example was the Jennifer Aniston famous hair mishap after getting the treatment.

Therefore, before opting for the treatment, talk with your hairstylist to find out if your hair is ideal. On top of that, you should make sure that you get the treatment from a reputable salon and a stylist experienced in the treatment.

You should avoid some keratin products – while containing animal protein – also come with other chemicals. A good example is formaldehyde, which is a cancer-causing agent, which can cause severe damage to your hair or scalp. Therefore, it might be good to request a treatment that does not use products with such chemicals.

How much is a Brazilian blowout?

Brazilian keratin treatment costs vary depending on several factors – the salon, your type of hair, length and thickness, the desired style, and other treatment add-ons. On average, one hair appointment will set you back about $400. However, if your hair is shorter and less thick, the treatment can be a few dozen dollars cheaper.

You could also opt to do the treatment yourself at home at a considerably lesser price. However, this option poses a greater risk of something going wrong, especially if you are not experienced.

A Brazilian blowout is a good option for anyone looking to get rid of frizz. It also comes in handy in giving you smoother, firmer and shiner hair. In addition, it offers a protective layer around each hair strand.

Yen.com.gh shared an article on the top 10 best Ghana braids ponytail styles you should rock in 2021. Ghana braids are preferred by many because of their protective element. It is among the unique African hairstyles that have been around since ancient times. Considering its proliferation in contemporary society and the numerous tweaks availed by stylists, it has become one of the most dominant.

Today, numerous ponytail varieties are consistent with prevalent and trending styling techniques, thanks to the style's transformation over time. Everyone wants to look fabulous when rocking Ghana braids. The best thing about Ghana braids is that they work on all face shapes and aren't that choosy, and you can alter the ponytail as you desire.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Source: Yen