Gladson Awako says he is ever ready to join cross town rivals Accra Hearts of Oak

Awako was one of the star performers of the just ended Ghana Premier League

His performances earned him a call up to the Black Stars in February

Captain of Accra Great Olympics Gladson Awako says he is ever ready to join cross town rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

Awako was a toast of fans in the just ended Ghana Premier League after putting in some dazzling performances for Great Olympics.

The 30-year-old responded to the rumours of interest in him by Champions Accra Hearts of Oak on Atinka Fm.

Great Olympics captain wants to join rivals Hearts of Oak. Source: Facebook/footballinghana

Without mincing words Awako confessed that he was prepared to move to the Phobians.

“I am ever ready to join Hearts of Oak. I am a footballer and that is my work. If I feel moving to Hearts of Oak will help my career why not.”

Awako added that playing in a championship was important and even cited Tottenham Hotspurs Harry Kane’s publicised transfer rumours.

“Even Harry Kane is moving from Tottenham Hotspurs just to get the chance to play in the Champions League."

Awako’s display for the club with the most nicknames did not go unnoticed as he was called up to the Black Stars ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

