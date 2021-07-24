The opening ceremony for Tokyo 2020 was held on Friday, 23 July

Ghana's representatives were not left out of the parade

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony was finally held on Friday, 23 July after a year of delay due to the Covid pandemic.

However, athletes from 205 teams would be representing their countries and Ghana is not left out. Ghana will be represented by 14 athletes at the Tokyo 2020.

Some of Ghana’s athletes took to social media to share their experiences before stepping into the stadium for their parade.

Watch behind the scene moments of Team Ghana from the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony. Source: Twitter/athleticsghana

Source: Twitter

Ghana's flag bearer Nadia Eke who will be participating in the triple jump event kick started the show with a post on her instagram with the caption "Behind the scenes of the 2020 Olympic opening ceremony. All the stuff you don’t see on TV"

Sprinter Sean Safo Antwi who is part of the 4x100 relay team also showed us his drip with the caption: "Pulling Up On You Like Konichiwa Opening Ceremony! Ghana Drip!"

Swimmer Abeiku Jackson could not wait for the start of the games by commenting: "LET THE GAMES BEGIN!!! #tokyo2020"

There can not be a meeting of Ghanaian sports team without some jama and the athletes were in high spirits just before their parade.

After the ceremony Joseph Paul Amoah took to his twitter account to express his feelings. He tweeted:

An experience money cannot buy. Thank you God

Team Ghana will be represented by 14 athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games comprising of three boxers, two swimmers, a judoka, a weightlifter and a triple jumper.

The team is completed with six sprint athletes who will be competing in the 4x100-metre relay, the 100-metre sprint and 200-metre race.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Black Bombers of Ghana are taking an early shower from the round of 32 after they were drawn bye, and will now progress to the last sixteen of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

All three Boxers sailed through without throwing a punch and will now await their opponents for the round of 16.

YEN.com.gh can confirm as posted by the Ghana Olympic Committee on Twitter, that Samuel Takyi, Sakul Samed and Sulemana Tetteh will take an early rest before their first fight.

