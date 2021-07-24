TSV Hartberg has announced the signing of Ghanaian Seth Paintsil

Seth Paintsil joins the club as free agent

The Ghanaian said he was looking forward to help the team with goals and assists

Ghanaian winger Seth Paintsil has joined Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg the club has announced.

The Ghanaian is said to have joined the club as a free agent after leaving SV Reid after the expiration of his contract this summer.

The 25-year old scored once and assisted twice in just eleven appearances in the just ended season.

Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg sign Ghana winger Seth Paintsil. Source: Facebook/footballghana

Paintsil after his unveiling was full of confidence and promised to delight the fans of the Bundesliga side reports footballghana.

"I'm happy to be here and hope to be able to help the team with goals and assists. TSV Hartberg has developed a lot in the Bundesliga and I'm looking forward to showing the fans more of myself."

Painstil started his career with the Red Bull Soccer Academy before moving to play for BA Stars. He then joined Finish side FF Jaro in 2015 before moving to the Austrian side Admira Wacker.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is set to join Qatari side Al Sadd, the club disclosed this in a statement on Twitter.

The midfielder who left Swansea this summer is expected to complete his move after a medical on Thursday, July 22. “#AlSadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian star Andre Ayew.

The player will arrive in Doha in the morning to complete the routine procedures, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.”

Ayew helped Swansea City to the Championship promotion play-off final but eventually left after they failed to go past Brentford.

