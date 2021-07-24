Ghana has emerged in the top ten of the most valuable national teams in Africa

German website names the Black Stars as the sixth most valuable African nation

Cote d'Ivoire tops the list of most valuable African country

Ghana’s Black Stars has emerged in the top 10 of the most valuable national teams in Africa by German website, Transfermarket.

The senior national team was adjudged as the sixth most valuable African national team with a value of GHC828 million (€118.25 million).

The Black Stars fall behind neighbours Cote d’Ivoire, fellow West African nation Senegal and North African nations Morocco, Algeria and Egypt respectively.

Cote d’Ivoire lead the African countries with a value of GHC2.1 billion (€299.8 million), Senegal follows with a value of GHC2 billion (€299 million) while Morocco comes in third with a value of GHC1.6 billion (€237.10 million).

The German website compiles data on the value of national teams using data based on squad size, average age, market value and market value of players.

England tops the overall list with a market value of GHC9 billion (€1.29bn), followed by France with GHC7.2 billion (€1.03bn). Spain completes the top three with a market value of GHC6.5 billion (€933 million)

Ghana places 35th on the overall list out of 100 nations.

Check out the top 10 CAF list below:

Ivory Coast – GHC2.1 billion (€299.8m)

Senegal – GHC2 billion (€299.0m)

Morocco – GHC1.6 billion (€237.10m)

Algeria – GHC1.3 billion (€194.45m)

Egypt – GHC1 billion (€150.95m)

Ghana – GHC828 million (€118.25m)

Cameroon - GHC 627 million (€89.50m)

Burkina Faso – GHC565 million (€80.63m)

Gabon – GHC460 million (€65.70m)

Tunisisa – GHC413 million (€59.00m)

