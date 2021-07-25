D'Arcy Carden: 10 interesting facts about The Good Place star

D’Arcy Carden is best known for her role in The Good Place. The actress wowed many when she played the all-knowing AI robot helper, Janet, in Mike Schur’s sitcom Masterpiece. The role not only showcased her acting prowess, but also brought about new-found fame. Despite Carden’s success in the TV industry, many fans of the star still know little about her personal life.

Who is D’Arcy Carden and what does she do? For those who are not familiar with the celebrity, D’Arcy is a charismatic actress who is based in California. She has taken several roles in TV shows and short films. While many of those were never big, her break came when she starred in The Good Place.

D’Arcy Carden’s husband is Jason Carden, an executive producer at Walcott Co. Jason is popularly known for movies such as The To Do List and The Onion. D’Arcy and Jason married in 2010 and are still together up to date.

The actress has accumulated a considerable amount of wealth having starred in several movies through the years. As of 2021, D’Arcy Carden's worth is $2 million. Most of her wealth comes from her role in The Good Place.

10 interesting facts about D'Arcy Carden

Carden doesn’t showcase her life a lot on social media. That makes it quite hard for her fans to keep up with her personal life. Here are the top 10 interesting facts about her.

1. Her name should be Darcy, not D’Arcy

D’Arcy Carden was born in 1980. As a teenager, she added the apostrophe to her first name to make it D’Arcy. This was all to pay homage to the female bassist of her favourite alternative rock band from Chicago, known as the Smashing Pumpkins. The female bassist is known as D’Arcy and has been her idol ever since she was a young girl.

2. D’Arcy is a dog person

D’Arcy Carden loves dogs a lot. She has a brown pit bull named Penny that features heavily on her various social media posts. At one time, she (Penny) even crushed one of her zoom interviews with CONAN on TBS in April 2020.

3. She thought of quitting her acting career

Before auditioning for The Good Place, D’Arcy Carden contemplated quitting acting and going back to stand up comedy. According to an interview by Brennan Carley, a publisher from GQ Newsletter, Carden expressed that acting felt like such a sad job where every audition was like begging for a job.

It seemed like a thirsty gig where you had to beg every day, and you had no control over the issue.

4. She did not expect to land her role in The Good Place

She was not sure of getting the role when going for the TV show auditions. As an actor, you will have to do multiple auditions before landing a role. In the same GQ interview, she said that actors should do their best but not expect to land every role they audition for.

However, there was some extra motivation pushing her to try harder and succeed this time. Working with Mike Schur has always been a long time dream. Therefore, preparations for the auditions were more intense on the realization that this was the perfect chance to fulfil this dream.

5. D'Arcy Carden did not know anything about 'Janet' when auditioning

D’Arcy knew virtually nothing about the “robot like” Janet character she would play in the TV show. In fact, when in line for the auditions, a sixteen-year-old boy and an older woman were in line with her looking to land the same role. This made it even hard to guess the exact character they were auditioning to play.

6. Carden struggles to find balance between artificial and human characteristics in the show

Even though she pulls off the role of the all-knowing robot 'Janet' perfectly, D’Arcy found it difficult to strike the perfect balance between artificial and human aspects of the character. She found it hard trying not to be too human or too robot but stay in between. This is why playing the role was both challenging and fascinating for her.

7. She did not know about the twist at the end of the first season

Alongside the TV show’s cast, Carden did not know about the big twist that happens at the end of the first season. The show’s creator, Mike Schur, kept this secret close to heart and did not reveal it until later on in the first season's filming.

It was around the mid of the filming season that Mike Schur called them for a meeting after a mid-day shooting and revealed the ending. This is how every cast member found out about “the big twist,” as it is known.

8. D'Arcy empathizes with AI technology such as Alexa and Siri

Ever since she played Janet in The Good Place, she confesses to having developed a soft place in her heart for AI technology such as Alexa and Siri.

9. Janet would be the most ideal shopper for her

Even though she empathizes with AI tech, it does not mean that she wouldn’t utilize an artificially intelligent being if she had access to one. According to an article by Emily Burack, the actress would happily make Janet her shopper. The fact that the all-knowing robot has access to everything in the universe would make it the perfect shopper as it can get you whatever you want instantly.

10. She is a diehard fan of Sex and The City

D’Arcy is a huge fan of Sex and The City. She was so obsessed with Steve from the show. In fact, she hanged his picture on her college dorm fridge. To this day, she and her girlfriends call themselves The Mirandas.

Even though D’Arcy Carden is popular because of her role in The Good Place, there are lots of interesting things about her that people should know. Carden’s acting prowess and support from fans have landed the actress many interviews. Besides, she has a bubbly nature that has made her a darling to many.

