The assistant captain of the Black Stars, Thomas Partey, has presented a signed Arsenal jersey to Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

The presentation happened in London at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Party in the Park

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video that captured the moment Sarkodie was very excited to get the prize

Ghana Party in the Park is an annual outdoor festival held in London for the Ghanaian Community in the diaspora.

This year's edition took place at Legal & General Affordable Homes saw some major highlights including the moment Thomas Partey signed a jersey for Sarkodie.

In a video that is circulating on social media, Sarkodie was seen beaming with joy as he received the gift he called 'priceless' from the famous Black Stars player and assistant captain.

Watch the video below:

Also represented in person at the event was Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi who left Ireland to the even centre and whose presence got pleasant comments from Baba Rahman, another Black Stars player.

See Baba Rahman's post below:

Not long ago, Baba Abdul Rahman himself presented a jersey of the Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki to the son of former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama, Sharaf Mahama.

He presented the gift to Sharaf Mahama while on holiday in Ghana.

The pair have been friends for some time and met as the defender returned to Ghana following a long football season in Europe.

The Ghana left-back ended a successful loan stint with PAOK, where he helped them win the Greek Cup, and on his arrival brought one of his jerseys to Sharaf.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Thomas Teye Partey, returned to England to start pre-season with London club, Arsenal ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The 28-year-old was in the news after he joined his teammates, who were not on international duty, as they started preparations for the 2021/22 season.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by Arsenal, Partey was seen beaming with smiles as the English giants welcomed him back.

