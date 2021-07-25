Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah scored the winner as Columbus Crew beat Atlanta United

Ghana defender and Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah, powered his side to victory in the MLS with a second half header as they beat Atlanta United.

The defender who turned 30-years-old a week ago, met a corner from the far side to head in from close range to snatch all three points for his side.

The game which was preceded by a mini performance from Nigerian superstar Davido, who was born in Atlanta, set the right tone for the night.

The excitement from the performance could not stop the champions from taking all three points at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After a barren first half, it was the champions who will break the deadlock following a sweet delivery from the corner which was met by Mensah in the 65th minute.

Mensah ensured there was no way back for Atlanta as he defended resolutely, keeping the front men of Atlanta at bay.

Columbus Crew now sit fourth on the Eastern Conference table of the Major League Soccer after the victory.

