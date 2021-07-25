Christian Atsu celebrated Wakaso's birthday with a cheeky video

The video shows the midfielder cleverly being dribbled by Brazilian superstar Neymar

Mubarak Wakaso turned 31 on Sunday

Ghana winger Christian Atsu celebrated Black Stars teammate Mubarak Wakaso on his birthday with a cheeky video which shows the midfielder being dribbled by Neymar.

Wakaso was artfully 'measured' by the Brazilian superstar in a game between Barcelona and Las Palmas during his time in the Spanish La Liga.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Al Raed player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Atsu tagged Wakaso with a happy birthday message.

Christian Atsu trolls Mubarak Wakaso in cheeky happy birthday video. SOURCE: Twitter/ @WakasoBobby

"Happy Birthday my brother," he wrote with the video.

The birthday boy jokingly responded expressing gratitude to Atsu.

The two are known to be good friends, and sometimes troll each other on social media with videos of what happens on the pitch.

Mubarak Wakaso turned 31 on Sunday, July 25, 2021 and was celebrated all across the world with La Liga, CAF and former teammates sending him happy birthday messages.

"Happy birthday to my brother from day one, Mubarak Wakaso. We have come a long way, may God continue to bless you and keep you from any harm. Enjoy your day bro," wrote Jonathan Mensah who plays for Columbus Crew in the United States.

La Liga posted a video of one of Wakaso's best goals ever to celebrate the Ghanaian with the Confederation of African football also posting highlights of the player in the Black Stars jersey.

The 31-year-old plays his club football in China with Shenzen FC.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana winger Christian Atsu says it is very sad that the Black Stars have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1992 despite coming close three times.

The unattached footballer is yet to see the country win Africa's prestigious national football tournament as he was born nine years following Ghana's last success.

In an interview with the UK's The Athletic, the winger shared his thoughts about the national team and explained his absence in recent times.

