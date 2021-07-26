Ghana's Sulemanu Tetteh beat Dominican Republic's Marte Rosa in his first fight

Tetteh has now qualified for the last 16 after a 3-2 win

He will face Yosvany Veitía of Cuba on Saturday

Ghanaian boxer Sulemanu Tetteh overcame a slow start to punch his way through to the last 16 of the Flyweight Division of Boxing at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The captain of the Black Bombers defeated the Dominican Republic's Marte De La Rosa in a stunning five sets bout Monday morning, July 26, 2021.

From the official results released after the fight at the Tokyo Olympics, sighted by YEN.com.gh, two judges scored in favour of Marte De La Rosa with three scoring for the Ghanaian.

Although he started slowly, losing the first two sets, the experienced fighter recovered well to win the fight.

Tetteh was impressive, showing great technical ability and composure to take the game to his opponent.

His flawless final round display wowed the judges who were convinced enough to score the points for Tetteh.

Sulemanu Tetteh will now face Yosvany Veitía of Cuba in the last 16 on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, his compatriots, Samuel Takyi and Shakul Samed will be in action on Wednesday after they drew bye in the first round.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Black Bombers of Ghana are taking an early shower from the round of 32 after they were drawn bye, and will now progress to the last sixteen of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

All three Boxers sailed through without throwing a punch and will now await their opponents for the round of 16.

YEN.com.gh can confirm as posted by the Ghana Olympic Committee on Twitter, that Samuel Takyi, Sakul Samed and Sulemana Tetteh took an early rest ahead of their first fight.

