Setback for Mohammed Kudus as he suffers ankle injury in pre-season

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, is out of action for some time due to an ankle injury, Dutch side AFC Ajax has disclosed.

Mohammed Kudus missed Ajax’s recent pre-season match against Bayern Munich due to the injury.

Kudus has been a shining light for Ajax this pre-season, putting in impressive performances while scoring two times.

Bad news as Mohammed Kudus suffers ankle injury in pre-season. Source: Twitter/afcajax

Ajax put out a statement on twitter saying the 20-year-old missed the Bayern game due to the injury.

"Kudus is training apart from the group due to an ankle injury, " Ajax said in a tweet.

Ajax drew with Bayern in a 2-2 standoff at the Allianz Arena in Munich in an entertaining game.

The Ghanaian star is expected to shrug off the injury before the start of the season where Ajax play PSV in Johan Cruyff Shield.

Kudus’ first season for the Dutch side was blighted by injury after hopping off in a Champions League game against Liverpool.

Source: Yen.com.gh