Five Ghanaian athletes were seen dancing on the streets of the game village

They were busily doing a well-choreographed dance on a zebra crossing

The Olympic Games village is currently on lockdown

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana’s Olympics flagbearer and athlete, Nadia Eke has shared a video of herself with 4 other athletes from Ghana dancing in the streets of the Olympic Games Village in Tokyo, Japan.

The other athletes, Joseph Manu, Joseph Amoah, Benjamin Azamati and Ansah Sarfo were busily doing a well-choreographed dance on a zebra crossing to the admiration of passersby.

Eke shared in the caption accompanying the video that, "Ghana continues to light up the game village with positive vibes only!"

Tokyo 2020: Ghanaian Athletes light up game village with enthralling dance moves. Source: Instagram/nadeekz

Source: Instagram

“Although athletes may be on full lockdown at the 2020 Olympics, Team Ghana continues to light up the game village with positive vibes only! … Love my teammates for always dancing with me…”

Due to the adherence to strict COVID-19 protocols to curb the spread of the virus, the Games Village is under strict lockdown throughout the course of the games. Athletes are also tested regularly to identify any positive case immediately.

The Ghanaian athletes are clearly having fun at the summer Olympics and at their training sessions as they prepare to compete this week.

Watch the dance below:

Team Ghana will be seen in preliminary action from Monday, July 26 to Thursday, August 5, 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Tunisia's Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi has won Africa's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jendoubi scooped a silver medal on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the men's taekwondo 58kg category.

The 19-year-old was assured of a medal after making it to the final where he took on Italian Vito Dell'Aquila who he lost to. The match was balanced as the two tied 10-10 before Dell'Aquila scored decisively in the final 15 seconds to cart home the gold.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh