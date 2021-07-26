Tokyo 2020: Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Amoah meets NBA superstar Luka Doncic

Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Amoah, was star struck after meeting Luka Doncic

The two athletes met in Tokyo at the Olympic Games

Luka Doncic, who plays for Dallas Mavericks in the NBA, is representing Slovenia in Japan

Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Amoah, was delighted to meet one of his favourite NBA stars, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks at the Olympic Games in Japan.

The two athletes met at the Olympic Games village, with both hoping to make their countries proud at the global showpiece.

Joseph Amoah could not hide his excitement, and he posted a photo of himself and Doncic on Twitter, with the caption, "when you casually walk into Luka."

Joseph Amoah is part of Ghana's sprint team at the Olympics and will participate in the 200m and 4X100m races at the event.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is leading the Slovenia national Basketball team in Tokyo.

He is one of the global stars expected to set the Olympic Games ablaze due to his outstanding displays in the NBA championship in the United States.

Doncic was the star of Dallas Mavericks as they reached the play-offs in the Western Conference of the NBA, only to be eliminated by the LA Clippers.

Joseph Amoah will team up with Benjamin Azamati, Sean Sarfo Antwi and Joseph Manu for the 4X100 relay at the Olympic Games for Ghana.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana will be represented by fourteen athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games which began on Friday July 24, 2021 and will end on August 8, 2021 in Japan.

The athletes will participate in six different sports, which are, boxing, swimming, judo, weightlifting, athletics and triple jump.

YEN.com.gh earlier profiled all fourteen athletes set to make Ghana proud at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Source: Yen