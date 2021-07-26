Hearts left back William Dankyi shared his glorious title winning moment with his mother

Dankyi was a member of the Hearts team that won the Ghana Premier League

He also played a role as the Phobians reach the semi finals of the FA Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, William Dankyi took time off to celebrate his title winning moment with his mother after sharing his medal with her.

Dankyi has barely had any free time to spend with family following the rigorous schedules of matches in the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

In a photo posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the versatile player posted a picture of himself and his mother with the medal around her neck.

Hearts of Oak defender William Dankyi shares GPL medal with lovely mother. SOURCE: Twitter/ @DankyiWill

William Dankyi has been key to Hearts of Oak's success this season, playing a back up role in defence and in midfield.

Although he struggled to command a starting role, he was mostly the man to call upon when coaches are making substitutions.

The former Liberty Professionals player went home right after his side's FA Cup quarter final victory over Elmina Sharks to spend time with his mum.

He is expected to return to camp on Monday as the Phobians prepare for their semifinal clash in the MTN FA Cup with Medeama SC.

Hearts of Oak are aiming for the double for the first time in over a decade.

In a related sports story, YEN.com.gh reported that, defending FA Cup champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have been eliminated from the competition after suffering defeat to Berekum Chelsea on penalties in the quarter finals.

The Porcupine Warriors' season has ended without a trophy after losing the Ghana Premier League title to rivals Hearts of Oak a fortnight ago.

The Kumasi-based club had an opportunity to win the game against Chelsea in the first half when they were awarded a penalty by the referee, but Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama missed from the spot.

Source: Yen.com.gh