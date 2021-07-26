Ghana rated as the top African Country with the Fastest fixed Broadband Internet

Ghana is making great strides in the area of technology

The country has been rated number one on the African continent in fixed broadband internet

However, the country isn't that lucky when it comes to mobile internet as it is rated at a lower number

Ghana has topped the list of African countries with the fastest fixed broadband internet.

Per a Speedtest Global Index report which rates mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world on a monthly basis, the West African country is number 79 out of over 180 countries.

Ghana ranked No. 1 African country with fastest Fixed Broadband internet. Photo source: File

Second on the list is South Africa.

Find below the top 10 African countries with the fastest fixed broadband internet in Africa, and how they rank in the world.

1. Ghana (79th in the world)

2. South (85th in the world)

3. Egypt (91st in the world)

4. Madagascar (96th in the world)

5. Cote D’Ivoire (101st in the world)

6. Seychelles (103rd in the world)

7. Senegal (105th in the world)

8. Morocco (110th in the world)

9. Mauritius (121 in the world)

10. Burkina Faso (125th in the world)

Although Ghana ranks number one on fixed broadband internet, it is important to note that Ghana ranks lower when it comes to mobile internet.

Ghana ranks at number 132 up one spot from June 2021.

